kidnewsradio.com
Lend a hand this winter
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Helping struggling families stay warm and safe just got easier. Rocky Mountain Power, Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency and the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership are encouraging customers to join them in assisting local residents who are in need. Donation envelopes will arrive in...
Windy Winter storm conditions expected through Tuesday morning
Scattered snow showers are expected to pass through the region with very windy conditions starting in the late evening hours tonight, continuing into the entire day on Monday, and finally disappearing during the day on Tuesday. This could create dangerous blowing snow conditions across the region during that span which could cause road closures.
