KFVS12
Small Business Saturday in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When you’re supporting a small business, you’re supporting a dream. That’s what one small business owner in Cape Girardeau told us. The Cape Girardeau City Council recently proclaimed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday. If you were downtown, you saw several businesses had steady traffic.
kbsi23.com
Catapult Creative House provides unique Parade of Lights viewing experience for children with special needs
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Ahead of the Parade of Lights in Downtown Cape Girardeau, Meghan Tyson came to Christy Mershon of Catapult Creative House with an idea. “We were at an Old Town meeting, Christy and I were, and I expressed that I wanted to have something that I could bring my son who’s autistic,” Tyson said. “We love doing different events, but a lot of times it’s too overwhelming for him, so I mentioned we needed to get something together and all of a sudden, she said, ‘Well, let’s just do it this week,’ and here we are.”
suntimesnews.com
Citizens Electric CEO Van Robinson announces retirement
PERRYVILLE– Van Robinson has announced he will be retiring from Citizens Electric Corporation (CEC) effective December 31, 2022. Van has served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the last 13 years and Chief Financial Officer for 5 years prior to the CEO role with CEC. Van Robinson. Robinson stated,...
kbsi23.com
Fredericktown business hosts event for Small Business Saturday
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KBSI) – The Crazy Wildflower hosted an event in Fredericktown that part owner Maghan Rehkop says was a way for small businesses to have fun together and make sales. “Right now, small businesses kind of hard with the economy and everything so it’s like one time of...
kbsi23.com
Gun violence assessment report to shape the future of Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale city leaders will use a needs assessment report produced by researchers at Southern Illinois University Carbondale as they determine how to direct resources to areas in the city most impacted by gun violence and apply evidence-based solutions. The report provides an analysis of the...
kbsi23.com
Arcing powerline cuts power to some in Fredericktown
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KBSI) – The Fredricktown Fire Department responded to the scene of a powerline arcing Sunday night. Crews were called to the north side of Fredericktown around 7 p.m. as officials say the fire is related to electrical issues. Phone lines were down but service was restored as...
kbsi23.com
Some things to remember as winter approaches
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – As the weather starts to change and it starts to get cold and gloomy outside it’s important to stay ready for any situation. Staying warm during the winter can be a challenge, many people like to use equipment like space heaters to stay warm.
wjpf.com
Would-be thief cuts hole in tavern wall
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – A man tried to break into a Jackson County bar by cutting a hole in the side of the building. At about 4:15 a.m. Friday, a man can bee seen on surveillance video cutting a hole in the side of the Korner Too Tavern in Campbell Hill and trying to squeeze his way inside. The would-be thief never fully made it into the building and gave up trying after a couple of minutes.
KFVS12
Man injured in shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was injured in a shooting inside a vehicle on the parking at Sikeston Walmart. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 27. A 19-year-old man from Pemiscot County was taken to an area hospital after...
kfmo.com
Mueller Death Investigation Underway
(Farmington, MO) Farmington Police are investigating the death of a Ste. Genevieve County Resident, 54 year old Keith A. Mueller. His body was discovered last Tuesday, November 22nd, in the creek behind the Farmington VFW Clinic at 1580 West Columbia Street. According to a press release from Farmington Police Chief, Rick Baker, a man found Mueller's body submerged while hunting for mushrooms. An Autopsy was performed last Wednesday, November 23rd. The results were not conclusive and the cause of death isn't known yet no trauma was discovered on the body. Additional tests and toxicology results will be obtained later. It's hoped those will assist in determining the exact cause of death. So far no foul play is suspected.
kfmo.com
Serious Injuries for Fredericktown Woman
(Butler County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 34 year old Katherine R. Penteres, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car wreck Thursday at 1:50 am in Butler County. Highway Patrol Reports indicate Penteres was a passenger in a car driven north on Highway 67, at Hendrickson by 34 year old Bert D. Sturgeon also of Fredericktown. The car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Penteres, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Sturgeon was not injured. They were both wearing their seat belts during the crash.
KFVS12
Small earthquake recorded near Marston, Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered northwest of Marston early Monday morning, November 28. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.1 earthquake was recorded at 2:40 a.m. and centered 3 miles northwest of Marston. At this time, no one has reported feeling the quake. For more...
kbsi23.com
2 women running every street in Perryville
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Two women in Perryville have started running every street in town. The project is called Run This Town. Danielle Messer and Mandy Taylor of Perryville started this initiative, recently adding seven miles more to the map of their adventure. For over four years the two...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies treat two men suffering from overdoses in the same night, charge Paducah man with Fentanyl trafficking
PADUCAH — A Paducah man has been arrested and charged with Fentanyl trafficking following an overdose call and subsequent investigation, they say. According to a Monday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an overdose call at a home in McCracken County on Nov. 22. Deputies...
darnews.com
God puts people where they need to be
Melody Chailland knows struggle. The 48-year-old Poplar Bluff native knows love, as well. She loves God, her husband Luke, her children and those four furry dogs that roam their home. She loves her friends. And she loves her job. It’s more than a career for her. It’s a calling....
kbsi23.com
Stronger, severe storms possible on Tuesday (11/28/22)
Overcast and cloudy skies from Monday will carry over into the day on Tuesday, ahead of our next system. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s during the afternoon hours, while storms start to develop by the early evening. The first round of thunderstorms looks to initiate along with the warm environment ahead of the front, bringing the better chance to see hail and thunderstorms early in the evening.
kzimksim.com
Kennett man faces drug charges in Stoddard County
A Kennett man faces felony drug charges in Stoddard County. On Friday November 18, 2022, Stoddard County Deputy Ryan Vincent conducted a traffic stop on 38-year-old Lee Foley on State Highway 25 near Advance for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, Foley was found to be in possession of about 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of meth, 2 chocolate bars containing “magic mushrooms,” and pills which were determined to be a controlled substance. Foley was arrested and booked into the Stoddard County Jail where he is currently being housed with no bond for 1st-degree trafficking drugs or attempt, and possession of a controlled substance except 35 Grams or less of marijuana.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri early Tuesday morning, November 22. The crash happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the 75.8 mile marker, just south of the Benton exit 80. According...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
