CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Ahead of the Parade of Lights in Downtown Cape Girardeau, Meghan Tyson came to Christy Mershon of Catapult Creative House with an idea. “We were at an Old Town meeting, Christy and I were, and I expressed that I wanted to have something that I could bring my son who’s autistic,” Tyson said. “We love doing different events, but a lot of times it’s too overwhelming for him, so I mentioned we needed to get something together and all of a sudden, she said, ‘Well, let’s just do it this week,’ and here we are.”

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO