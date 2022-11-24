Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
France's Macron to land in Washington for Biden's first state dinner
President Joe Biden will welcome France’s leader to the White House this week for the first state visit and dinner of the Biden administration, hosting him at an executive mansion newly decked-out for the holidays. French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in the U.S. on Wednesday for an occasion...
Bay News 9
Smallest German governing party stalls on citizenship reform
BERLIN (AP) — Senior members of the smallest party in Germany’s coalition government are seeking to hit the brakes on plans to ease rules for obtaining German citizenship, arguing Monday that the government must first do more to ensure that people in the country illegally are deported. Chancellor...
Bay News 9
Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Some 300 demonstrators gathered Monday outside the house of Poland’s ruling party leader to protest what is widely seen as the erosion of women’s rights under the conservative government and a recent remark by the politician about women using alcohol. Participants voiced anger...
Bay News 9
Republicans on Capitol Hill largely mum on Trump dinner with Ye, Fuentes
Some Republicans are criticizing former President Donald Trump for dining with controversial rapper Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago last week, although the vast majority of that backlash is coming from outside the walls of the Capitol. What You...
Bay News 9
US rule would limit methane leaks from public lands drilling
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Interior Department on Monday proposed rules to limit methane leaks from oil and gas drilling on public lands, the latest action by the Biden administration to crack down on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming. The proposal by...
Bay News 9
Schiff fires back at McCarthy over threats to block him, other Democrats from committees
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is hitting back at Kevin McCarthy over the Republican House leader’s threat to remove him from his committee assignments if elected House speaker in January. What You Need To Know. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is hitting back at Kevin McCarthy over the Republican House leader’s...
