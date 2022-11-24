ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

France's Macron to land in Washington for Biden's first state dinner

President Joe Biden will welcome France’s leader to the White House this week for the first state visit and dinner of the Biden administration, hosting him at an executive mansion newly decked-out for the holidays. French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in the U.S. on Wednesday for an occasion...
Smallest German governing party stalls on citizenship reform

BERLIN (AP) — Senior members of the smallest party in Germany’s coalition government are seeking to hit the brakes on plans to ease rules for obtaining German citizenship, arguing Monday that the government must first do more to ensure that people in the country illegally are deported. Chancellor...
Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Some 300 demonstrators gathered Monday outside the house of Poland’s ruling party leader to protest what is widely seen as the erosion of women’s rights under the conservative government and a recent remark by the politician about women using alcohol. Participants voiced anger...
Republicans on Capitol Hill largely mum on Trump dinner with Ye, Fuentes

Some Republicans are criticizing former President Donald Trump for dining with controversial rapper Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago last week, although the vast majority of that backlash is coming from outside the walls of the Capitol. What You...
US rule would limit methane leaks from public lands drilling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Interior Department on Monday proposed rules to limit methane leaks from oil and gas drilling on public lands, the latest action by the Biden administration to crack down on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming. The proposal by...
