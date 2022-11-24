Cowboys Have 1 Big Advantage vs. New York Giants

The New York Giants will be without several offensive linemen on Thursday versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Wednesday brought bad news out of East Rutherford, New Jersey, the home of the New York Giants. The Giants will be without four offensive linemen for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The injury report released ahead of Thursday's game lists guard Joshua Ezeudu, center Jon Feliciano, guard Shane Lemieux, and offensive tackle Evan Neal out with injuries. At the same time, another big name, cornerback Adoree Jackson , is also listed as out.

The injuries could not come at a worse time for the Giants, sitting second in the NFC East ahead of the Cowboys; New York will be on the road facing the NFL's best pass rush. Through 10 games, the Cowboys defense has recorded 42 sacks. The next closest team, the New England Patriots, have 36.

The full injury report is as follows for the Giants on Thursday:

Out

TE Daniel Bellinger

OL Josh Ezeudu

OL Jon Feliciano

DB Adoree Jackson

OL Shane Lemieux

DB Fabian Moreau

OL Evan Neal

Questionable

DB Dane Belton

WR Richie James

OL Tyre Phillips

DB Jason Pinnock

OL Andrew Thomas

As for Dallas, there are mostly illness issues, with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence seemingly ready to go but practice-squadder Takk McKinley - a former Falcons first-round pick - needing to come up to the varsity due to an illness bug running through The Star.

But if Micah and Tank are healthy enough ? And with the Giants O-line not so much? There is your singular game key.

The Cowboys and Giants will kick off at 3:30 P.M. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday.

