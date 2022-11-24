ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Have 1 Big Advantage vs. New York Giants

By Harrison Reno
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VCgpS_0jLuYerJ00

The New York Giants will be without several offensive linemen on Thursday versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Wednesday brought bad news out of East Rutherford, New Jersey, the home of the New York Giants. The Giants will be without four offensive linemen for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The injury report released ahead of Thursday's game lists guard Joshua Ezeudu, center Jon Feliciano, guard Shane Lemieux, and offensive tackle Evan Neal out with injuries. At the same time, another big name, cornerback Adoree Jackson , is also listed as out.

The injuries could not come at a worse time for the Giants, sitting second in the NFC East ahead of the Cowboys; New York will be on the road facing the NFL's best pass rush. Through 10 games, the Cowboys defense has recorded 42 sacks. The next closest team, the New England Patriots, have 36.

The full injury report is as follows for the Giants on Thursday:

Out

  • TE Daniel Bellinger
  • OL Josh Ezeudu
  • OL Jon Feliciano
  • DB Adoree Jackson
  • OL Shane Lemieux
  • DB Fabian Moreau
  • OL Evan Neal

Questionable

  • DB Dane Belton
  • WR Richie James
  • OL Tyre Phillips
  • DB Jason Pinnock
  • OL Andrew Thomas

As for Dallas, there are mostly illness issues, with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence seemingly ready to go but practice-squadder Takk McKinley - a former Falcons first-round pick - needing to come up to the varsity due to an illness bug running through The Star.

But if Micah and Tank are healthy enough ? And with the Giants O-line not so much? There is your singular game key.

The Cowboys and Giants will kick off at 3:30 P.M. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Giants Player's "Dirty" Play

During the Cowboys-Giants game on Thanksgiving, linebacker Jaylon Smith showed off his version of "The People's Elbow." Smith legitimately jumped on top of a pileup while Ezekiel Elliott was clearly down. Some fans accused Smith of making a "dirty play." Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't believe that's a fair...
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons fires back at ‘full-on punch’ accusation hurled against him by Giants OT

Micah Parsons fired back at New York Giants center Nick Gates, who said the Dallas Cowboys linebacker punched him to the chin after his provocation. During the Cowboys’ 28-20 win over the Giants in Week 11, Parsons was actually called for unnecessary roughness with 45 seconds left, leading to a 15-yard penalty for Dallas. It allowed the Giants to score a touchdown and make the game look closer that it actually was.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders QB Carson Wentz understands the team’s decision to stick with Taylor Heinicke and vows to stay ready if and when his number is called again. “I get it,” Wentz said, via ESPN. “It’s part of the business. I understand where we are as a team. Obviously as a competitor you want to be out there; I’d be lying to you. You come to work, you want to play, it’s what you sign up for. At the same time I have a great relationship with Taylor and all the guys. I’ve been happy to see him succeed and what he’s been able to do. I’ll do what I can to help and support him and be part of this and stay ready because this league is crazy and things happen.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons punched a Giant? TV record, Jones photo center of attention

Cowboys fans woke up Friday out of a turkey-induced fog to realize that the 28-20 comeback victory over the Giants wasn’t just the tryptophan talking. And just like those mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, the leftovers the next day are just as good. We’ve got the details on everything you might have missed, from the run defense’s shutdown of Saquon Barkley and the tight ends’ inspired Whac-A-Mole touchdown celebration to the serious injury that didn’t seem to slow down Jayron Kearse and the play that one Giants player says should result in a heavy fine for Micah Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Respond to Jaylon Smith 'Dirty' (Weird?) Jumping Giants Play

To know Jaylon Smith is to know that on the field, he often expresses himself with ... unusual physical demonstrations. The Dallas Cowboys know Jaylon Smith, and are therefore unbothered by his odd "off-the-top-rope'' professional wrestling move featured in the Cowboys' 28-20 win over the Giants on Thanksgiving. Smith started...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season

Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
GREEN BAY, WI
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
28K+
Followers
3K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy