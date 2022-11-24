Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Man dies from stabbing in Martin County, deputies searching for person responsible
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A gated community was the scene of a fatal stabbing. Just before 6 p.m. on Saturday deputies were called to the "Preserve," a gated community in Hobe Sound. When they arrived, deputies say they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted...
Person bitten by shark at Martin County beach
Authorities said a person was bitten by a shark at a Martin County beach on Sunday. It happened at the Hobe Sound public beach around 1 p.m.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Driver sought in lethal hit-and-run crash close to West Palm Seaside
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach. The wreck happened just after 4:30 am in the 1200 block of South Military Trail. Investigators said an unknown vehicle was heading...
cw34.com
Suspect, victim identified in fatal stabbing in Hobe Sound
HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — A man killed in a weekend stabbing has been identified, and investigators are hunting for his suspected killer. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Robert Tyler Meadows died on Saturday, Nov. 26, following an altercation at a home inside the Preserve. That's a gated community off Seabranch Avenue in Hobe Sound.
wflx.com
Police call off search for missing 10-year-old boy
Police have called off the search for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Riviera Beach. Riviera Beach police said Tahfin Chowdhury had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community. Police told WPTV they are investigating a drowning in the same community, but they didn't...
wpde.com
PBSO deputy terminated for assault and firearm charges, now serving time in state prison
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A former Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy is behind bars, serving nine years in state prison, for aggravated assault with a weapon. Jerald Alderman, 57, was found guilty in a jury trial in May 2022 of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.
WATCH: Man Who Killed And Chewed On Martin County Couple Found Not Guilty
Austin Harrouff will be sent to a mental health treatment facility.
YAHOO!
Hobe Sound man stabbed to death; police seek Palm Beach County man
HOBE SOUND — A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed in his Hobe Sound home Saturday evening, and police are looking for a Palm Beach County man whom witnesses said fought with him before the incident, police said Sunday. Robert Meadows, who rented a home in the Preserve, a gated...
cw34.com
Missing 15-year-old from Boynton found safe
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Michael has been found. A purple alert has been issued for a missing teen from Boynton Beach. Michael Reynolds, 15, was last seen at his home in Banyan Lakes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and orange shorts. Police...
foxsports640.com
1 dead 1 injured in hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach
(RIVIERA BEACH, Florida)– A Palm Beach County motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car Friday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Nissan…
40-year-old motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach
Riviera Beach police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash Friday evening. Police said Nicholas Baccari, 40, died in the crash.
5 arrested in Thanksgiving weekend catalytic converter thefts
Five suspects have been arrested in connection with what deputies are calling a large-scale catalytic converter theft operation in St. Lucie County.
cw34.com
Woman found safe in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found the woman who walked away from her home in unincorporated Boca Raton. PBSO originally said that Deborah Stewart, 86, was last seen around noon on Sunday, Nov. 27. She was reported missing Monday morning. No further information...
cw34.com
Traffic crash in Riviera Beach causes active investigation by law enforcement
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A major traffic crash in Riviera Beach and law enforcement is asking drivers to avoid the area. The Riviera Beach Police Department said the crash occurred on on Blue Heron Blvd. and Avenue S., just after 6 p.m. Video from the scene shows multiple...
Two killed, one critically injured when pickup crashes on Sixth Avenue South in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Two men died and a woman sustained critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the south end of Lake Worth Beach on Saturday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Investigators say the driver, Jason Figueroa Jr., 22, of Lake Worth Beach and a passenger, Agapito Rivera, 32, of...
cw34.com
Local cheer coach accused of having a romantic relationship with student due back in court
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In just a few hours, a former volunteer cheerleading coach from Palm Beach County will face her second hearing. Junior varsity cheer coach Kassidy Sottilare from Boynton Beach High was first arrested back in February and accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student.
cw34.com
Revolving door stops after 3rd arrest in 4 months, 2 straight from seatbelt violations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two West Palm Beach detectives assigned to the Gang and Habitual Offender Suppression Team unexpectedly arrested a man who was part of the latter. In their undercover car, this past Monday night, Nov. 21, they got word of a stolen Alfa Romeo SUV...
cbs12.com
Multiple vehicle and residential burglaries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need your help with a burglary that took place almost a month ago. It all happened in the Holiday Plaza Mobile Home Park in West Palm Beach. On Oct. 29 deputies say three young men stole from multiple vehicles and residences getting...
Body Found In Boynton Beach, PBSO Now Investigating
Body Found Thanksgiving Afternoon. No Word Who It Is, Yet… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. — The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call PBSO. Phone numbers are in the story, below. BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s […]
cw34.com
Charges for 'burnouts and donuts,' ramming deputy's SUV, speeding 76 mph over the limit
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A team of sheriff's deputies "conducting an operation regarding illegal street racing" had their work cut out for them when one of the cars almost hit one of them, rammed his SUV, and led authorities on a chase. It all went down last...
Comments / 1