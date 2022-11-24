ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL


cw34.com

Suspect, victim identified in fatal stabbing in Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — A man killed in a weekend stabbing has been identified, and investigators are hunting for his suspected killer. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Robert Tyler Meadows died on Saturday, Nov. 26, following an altercation at a home inside the Preserve. That's a gated community off Seabranch Avenue in Hobe Sound.
HOBE SOUND, FL
wflx.com

Police call off search for missing 10-year-old boy

Police have called off the search for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Riviera Beach. Riviera Beach police said Tahfin Chowdhury had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community. Police told WPTV they are investigating a drowning in the same community, but they didn't...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Missing 15-year-old from Boynton found safe

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Michael has been found. A purple alert has been issued for a missing teen from Boynton Beach. Michael Reynolds, 15, was last seen at his home in Banyan Lakes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and orange shorts. Police...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Woman found safe in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found the woman who walked away from her home in unincorporated Boca Raton. PBSO originally said that Deborah Stewart, 86, was last seen around noon on Sunday, Nov. 27. She was reported missing Monday morning. No further information...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found In Boynton Beach, PBSO Now Investigating

Body Found Thanksgiving Afternoon. No Word Who It Is, Yet… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. — The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call PBSO. Phone numbers are in the story, below. BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

