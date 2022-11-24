Read full article on original website
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey Moves To No. 6 In USCHO Poll
Penn State men’s hockey moved back to No. 6 overall in the latest USCHO Poll following a series sweep of Alaska-Fairbanks. Penn State previously fell to No. 7 last week following an overtime win and a loss against Michigan State two weeks ago. It was the first time the Nittany Lions dropped in the polls, as they have otherwise moved up every week since the beginning of the season.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Volleyball To Open NCAA Tournament As No. 4 Seed Against UMBC
Following its win over Purdue on Friday in its regular-season finale, Penn State will start its postseason run by hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Happy Valley. No. 4-seeded Penn State will play its first tournament game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2, against UMBC....
Onward State
Penn State’s Post-Michigan State Report Card
Quarterbacks: A- Sean Clifford finished his career in Beaver Stadium in a fitting way. The sixth-year quarterback completed 19-of-24 passes (79% completion percentage) for 204 yards and four touchdowns. Once again, his game management skills helped Penn State control the game and pull away from the Spartans when they made it close in the fourth quarter. His touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith was arguably one of the best throws Clifford has made all season.
Onward State
Penn State Football Hitting Its Stride As Potential New Year’s Six Bid Looms
You probably don’t know his name, but Kevin Threlkel is Penn State football’s assistant athletic director and chief of staff. No matter where the Nittany Lions head for their bowl game, Threlkel has a plan. He already finalized Penn State’s schedule for the next two weeks right after its regular-season-ending victory over Michigan State. Whether the Nittany Lions are heading to Texas, Florida, or California, the team just has to plug and play into one of Threlkel’s contingency plans.
Onward State
No. 11 Penn State Handles Michigan State 35-16 In Regular-Season Finale
No. 11 Penn State football (10-2, Big Ten 7-2) defeated Michigan State (5-7, Big Ten 3-6) in its regular-season finale 35-16 Saturday. The result secured the Nittany Lions’ first 10-win season since 2019 and eliminated the Spartans from bowl eligibility. After recognizing 22 seniors on Senior Day, Penn State...
Onward State
Gameday Coverage: No. 11 Penn State vs. Michigan State
It’s time for one last ride in Beaver Stadium, folks. Penn State will take on Michigan State in its annual Senior Day at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 26. The Nittany Lions come into the game with a 9-2 record, hoping to earn a potential berth to a New Year’s Six bowl game. On the other hand, Michigan State comes into the game 5-6, fighting for bowl eligibility while still shaking off the aftermath of its ugly tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium back in October.
Onward State
No. 11 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats No. 19 Purdue In Five Sets
No. 11 Penn State women’s volleyball (24-7, Big Ten 13-7) beat No. 19 Purdue (20-10, Big Ten 11-9) in five sets (25-23, 27-25, 25-17, 25-15, 15-8) in its regular-season finale Friday night. In a game that was also senior night for graduating Nittany Lions Katie Clark, Anastasiya Kudryashova, Seleisa...
Onward State
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week 13
It was a productive “Rivalry Week” for former Penn Staters around college football. While some players are headed home for the winter, others are now getting ready to suit up for conference championship games next week. Here’s how some former Penn State football players performed during week 13...
Onward State
[Photo Story] So Long For Now: A Cocktagon Tribute
With Penn State’s 35-16 win over Michigan State, another football season has come to a close. Sure, there is a bowl game still to go, but after this weekend, the tailgate lots will remain vacant until the Blue-White Game this spring. The end of the season comes with lots...
