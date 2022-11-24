You probably don’t know his name, but Kevin Threlkel is Penn State football’s assistant athletic director and chief of staff. No matter where the Nittany Lions head for their bowl game, Threlkel has a plan. He already finalized Penn State’s schedule for the next two weeks right after its regular-season-ending victory over Michigan State. Whether the Nittany Lions are heading to Texas, Florida, or California, the team just has to plug and play into one of Threlkel’s contingency plans.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO