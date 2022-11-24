ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Ravens ILB Patrick Queen responds to tweet criticizing former Baltimore DC Don Martindale

The Baltimore Ravens underwent a coaching change during the 2022 offseason, parting ways with former defensive coordinator Don Martindale and bringing in former University of Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to replace him. The change has been a positive one so far for both sides, as Martindale has enjoyed success with the New York Giants after finding a new home.
Maryland Football's win triggered a major clause in Mike Locksley's contract

Mike Locksley didn't just win on the field with Maryland football's 37-0 drubbing of Rutgers on Saturday. He also won off of it. With the win, Locksley increased his longevity at Maryland. The contract extension he signed in April included a clause stating that with a seven-win season, he'd automatically earn another year tagged onto the end of his deal. Maryland improved to 7-5 with the win, meaning his contract now extends through the 2027 season. That would be the ninth year on the job for Maryland, the local native who always coveted the job and has been steadily improving the program's results.
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland

Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
Three takeaways from No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball’s 95-79 win over Coppin State

No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball defeated Coppin State, 95-79, on Friday afternoon, improving to 6-0 for the fifth time in the past nine seasons. From the Terps having three players score 20-plus points for the first time in 20 years to six technical fouls issued throughout the game, here are three takeaways from Maryland’s fourth win of the season at Xfinity Center. Reese, Young and Hart ...
OHSAA 2022-23 Division I wrestling preview: 15 teams to watch this season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As high school football season comes to a conclusion, winter sports are swinging into full gear. That means it’s wrestling time in Northeast Ohio. The cleveland.com area is home to some of the most competitive wrestling programs and biggest wrestling recruits in the country. The name at the top of that list is St. Edward, which will defend its state tournament and state duals crowns and once again run the gantlet against the area’s other top squads.
