Watch David Njoku make possibly the Browns’ catch of the year to tie the game vs. the Buccaneers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If Sunday was Jacoby Brissett’s final start for the Browns this season, he will have quite a highlight to go out on. On a fourth down with less than a minute to go vs. the Buccaneers, Brissett fired one down the middle to tight end David Njoku in the end zone.
Ravens ILB Patrick Queen responds to tweet criticizing former Baltimore DC Don Martindale
The Baltimore Ravens underwent a coaching change during the 2022 offseason, parting ways with former defensive coordinator Don Martindale and bringing in former University of Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to replace him. The change has been a positive one so far for both sides, as Martindale has enjoyed success with the New York Giants after finding a new home.
Maryland Football's win triggered a major clause in Mike Locksley's contract
Mike Locksley didn't just win on the field with Maryland football's 37-0 drubbing of Rutgers on Saturday. He also won off of it. With the win, Locksley increased his longevity at Maryland. The contract extension he signed in April included a clause stating that with a seven-win season, he'd automatically earn another year tagged onto the end of his deal. Maryland improved to 7-5 with the win, meaning his contract now extends through the 2027 season. That would be the ninth year on the job for Maryland, the local native who always coveted the job and has been steadily improving the program's results.
Odell Beckham Jr. escorted off of an airplane in Miami after appearing to be in and out of consciousness
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted being escorted off of an airplane in Miami by three security guards on Sunday. The Miami-Dade Police Department put out a statement about Beckham’s removal from the flight. “At approximately 9:30 a.m., officers from the Miami-Dade Police...
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
Kevin Stefanski must deal with big problems beyond the offense – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face Tampa Bay:. 1. There’s one big reason I’d love to see the Browns win this – it’s probably the last start of the season for Jacoby Brissett. As I wrote in my weekend column, the blame for Cleveland’s 3-7 record has little to do with Brissett playing QB.
Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson snaps at fan on social media after Week 12 loss
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson didn't take too kindly to the latest ' fan expert.'
Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell, further challenging Ohio State football in a bolstered Big Ten
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s path back to the top of the Big Ten Conference becomes a little tougher each day, and you can add Wisconsin’s hire of Luke Fickell to the list of impediments. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the Badgers had targeted the former...
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
Why the Bengals’ road win at Tennessee matters: Strictly Stripes podcast
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Hello, December football. The Cincinnati Bengals are now 7-4 and escape the month of November with a close 20-16 road win over the Tennessee Titans. After a dismal first half from Cincinnati’s offense, quarterback Joe Burrow started finding a groove even as he was without Ja’Marr Chase for the fourth straight game this season.
Watch Myles Garrett, Tom Brady and others arrive for the Browns vs. Bucs at FirstEnergy Stadium
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Tom Brady, Jacoby Brissett and others arrive for the big game today between the Browns and the Bucs. It marks Brissett’s last start before Deshaun Watson takes over next week in Houston, and the Browns can keep their playoff hopes flickering if they beat the 5-5 Bucs.
Kevin Stefanski: Reinstated Deshaun Watson ‘ready to roll’; Browns will ‘put the blinders on’ to any fallout
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski said Monday he never considered holding Deshaun Watson out of Sunday’s game in Houston because of the potential volatile nature of the game. It marks Watson’s first game back from his 11-game suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, and it takes place...
Maryland Basketball: Terps climb in AP Poll after another perfect week
Maryland basketball won its only game during the week since it entered the AP Poll last week, a 16-point win over Coppin State that was the Terps' sith blowout in six games. As a result, they climbed one spotsl in the AP Poll, landing at No. 22 in the updated top 25 on Monday.
Three takeaways from No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball’s 95-79 win over Coppin State
No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball defeated Coppin State, 95-79, on Friday afternoon, improving to 6-0 for the fifth time in the past nine seasons. From the Terps having three players score 20-plus points for the first time in 20 years to six technical fouls issued throughout the game, here are three takeaways from Maryland’s fourth win of the season at Xfinity Center. Reese, Young and Hart ...
OHSAA 2022-23 Division I wrestling preview: 15 teams to watch this season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As high school football season comes to a conclusion, winter sports are swinging into full gear. That means it’s wrestling time in Northeast Ohio. The cleveland.com area is home to some of the most competitive wrestling programs and biggest wrestling recruits in the country. The name at the top of that list is St. Edward, which will defend its state tournament and state duals crowns and once again run the gantlet against the area’s other top squads.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson admits Baltimore offense missed opportunities in Week 12 vs. Jaguars
The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 after allowing a touchdown and a two-point conversation with less than 20 seconds left in the game. The offense had multiple chances to put the game away early but had to settle for four field goals, including three in the red zone.
Free agent destinations for Jose Abreu, Mike Clevinger; Cleveland’s BBWAA awards (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There will be familiar faces in some new places when the Guardians take on the White Sox and Astros in 2023. Longtime Chicago slugger Jose Abreu is rumored to be signing with Houston, while the White Sox are bringing in Mike Clevinger to add depth to their rotation.
Hunter Dickinson hasn't let go of his beef with Mark Turgeon, and he's skeptical of Maryland's hot start
If you assumed Hunter Dickinson's beef with Mark Turgeon was over because Turgeon's no longer coaching at Maryland, you assumed wrong. The Michigan star, who has long felt disrespected because he believes Turgeon didn't recruit him hard enough, spoke about it again during a lengthy segment about Maryland on the Barstool Roundball Podcast.
