Astros steal high-profile free-agent DH from Red Sox in first major offseason signing
Days after the Red Sox were named a ‘top contender‘ for free-agent slugger Jose Abreu, they’ll have to add ‘Find pitchers who can get him out’ to their offseason to-do list, instead. On Monday afternoon, Bob Nightengale broke the news that the Houston Astros are...
Yardbarker
Two Red Sox Free Agents Reportedly On Precipice Of Signing New Deals
The Boston Red Sox could receive some answers that help shape their offseason this week with a pair of players from the 2022 roster set to make decisions in the coming days. Markets for both right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm are heating up according to WEEI's Rob Bradford on Sunday. There is a "good chance" at least one of those two will be signed prior to Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, which kicks off Dec. 4.
1 perfect MLB trade Red Sox must make this offseason
The Boston Red Sox did not have a successful 2022 season, and will now be looking to make the proper upgrades during the offseason in an effort to reemerge as a championship team. This is an extremely important offseason for the Sox, and the moves they end up making (or not making) could determine the direction of this franchise for the next few years.
Yardbarker
Report: Justin Verlander to meet with notable NL team
Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets, and Houston Astros as other teams interested in the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. Verlander will turn 40 in February but was in top form in 2022. Coming off Tommy John surgery, he went 18-4 with a career-low 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. He went 2-0 in the playoffs and picked up his first career World Series win.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
markerzone.com
BRUINS PLACE 16-YEAR NHL VETERAN ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Boston Bruins have placed 16-year NHL veteran Anton Stralman on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the American Hockey League. Stralman, 36, joined the Bruins in training camp on a professional try-out contract (PTO) and on the opening day of the 2022-23...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder
The Boston Red Sox have left no stone unturned so far this offseason. After an unsuccessful 2022 season that left Boston in last place in the American League East with a 78-84 record, the squad has been busy since the conclusion of the season and have been tied to pretty much everyone available.
Yardbarker
Yankees could target under-the-radar shortstop in free agency
The New York Yankees have been connected to a myriad of different free agents this off-season. Slugger Aaron Judge remains their top priority, but having alternatives on deck is only reasonable given Judge is currently out west meeting with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. General manager Brian...
Yardbarker
Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
5 ways Red Sox can repair relationship with fans this offseason AND win in 2023
The Boston Red Sox have a long to-do list this offseason. Doing things to improve their relationship with the Fenway Faithful should be on it. Really, how the Sox proceed this winter will be what heals or further fractures their relationship with fans. In past years, they’ve made difficult decisions to improve certain aspects of the franchise – such as the farm system – that have deeply wounded fans. Trading Mookie Betts to skirt the luxury tax is one example. But this offseason, they should be aligned with fans on some very obvious goals. And of course, there are gestures of goodwill that they can make, too, that will come back to them in a good (and lucrative) way in the long term.
Predicting Dombrowski's First Big Move of the Offseason
In each of his first two offseasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Dave Dombrowski made a prominent bullpen acquisition in December.
MLB Insider Pegs Red Sox As Landing Spot For Mets Free Agent All-Star Pitcher
If the Red Sox want to compete in 2023, they should consider this hurler
Yardbarker
Two former Braves find new homes on minor league deals
Teheran had some ups and downs in Atlanta, but it’s good to see he’s still getting to play pro ball. Teheran struggled with the Angels in 2020, had one good start with the Tigers in 2021, and spent 2022 playing in Mexican and Independent Leagues. Former Brave and Phillie Johan Camargo has caught on with the Twins:
Yardbarker
LA Signs Relief Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Webb has a 2.47 ERA in 78 career appearances, but was really strong in 2019. That season, he went 4-0 with a 1.39 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP in 36 appearances. The Angels are taking a low-risk chance on him getting back to some of that 2019 form, which could turn into a huge addition to the Angels' bullpen.
Yardbarker
Cardinals May Be A Perfect Fit For A Top Free Agent
The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-23 offseason with a couple of items to check off of their to-do list after the departures of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. One of those items is an impact bat. The Cardinals offense got a huge boost from a dominant second half...
Yardbarker
American League East Rival May Be Red Sox's Biggest Threat For Nathan Eovaldi
Homegrown stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers aren't the only players the Boston Red Sox have to worry about losing. The biggest questions surrounding the Red Sox so far this season unsurprisingly so have been the futures of Bogaerts and Devers. The four-time All-Star shortstop is a free agent and after failing to come to terms on a deal before the 2022 season, there is a very real possibility that he is playing elsewhere when the 2023 campaign rolls around unless Boston increases its offer substantially.
Yardbarker
Yankees in touch with 3 outfield free agents to fill vacant starting slot
The Yankees would like to avoid the reality of Aaron Hicks starting in left field next season, especially coming off a disappointing 2022 campaign. In fact, I would hedge my bets on Hicks being moved this off-season, as he’s preparing to earn $10.5 million next year. With that in...
Minnesota Twins have ‘definite interest’ in signing ace starting pitcher
If you’ve spent much time watching the Minnesota Twins over the past decade, you’ve likely noticed a lack of a
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger attracting interest from AL Central team
The 31-year-old Clevinger missed a large portion of the 2020 season and all of the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He returned in 2022 to mixed results and appeared to have lost some velocity on his fastball. Clevinger appeared in 23 games (22 starts), compiling a record of 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA and 1.198 WHIP. He struck out 91 over 114.1 inning and walked 35 while giving up 20 home runs.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Make Huge Splash at Shortstop
Angels GM Perry Minasian has been by far the most aggressive player in free agency thus far. Between Tyler Anderson, Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe, he has perfectly filled the gaps in this Angels roster. However, he's not done yet. Minasian has already confirmed he'll continue to look for the...
