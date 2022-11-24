ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Thanksgiving Weekend - In Tweets

When you have a weekend like Purdue fans did this weekend it seems unfair to put so much focus on just one event so I wanted to widen the lens a bit and give you some of our favorite tweets from the entirety of the weekend that saw Purdue beat West Virginia, Gonzaga, Duke, and IU in football. Plus, there was Nebraska’s victory over Iowa that opened the door for Purdue to wind up winning the West and heading to the Big Ten Title game this Saturday. So sit back, relax, and enjoy some tweets!
Devin Mockobee Earns Another B1G Freshman of the Week

The Big Ten Conference today handed out their weekly awards and included in the bunch is Devin Mockobee winning his second Freshman of the Week award. He previously won the award following the game against Nebraska where he rushed for 178 yards and set a Purdue freshman record. In the...
Purdue vs. Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game

That’s a wrap on the regular season. Purdue finished the season 8-4 but most importantly they finished as outright champions of the Big Ten West. That’s right, Purdue is the outright champion of the Big Ten West. Just like we all thought would happen after the losses to Penn State and Syracuse. Never a doubt. Just don’t read anything further on our Twitter account or on this site. I’ve deleted all evidence to the contrary.
Was This the Best Purdue Sports Weekend Ever?

I don’t think in my wildest dreams I expected Purdue to go 4-0 this weekend and add in a victory by Nebraska over the Hawkeyes plus Volleyball makes the NCAA Tournament and you’ve got a pretty perfect weekend for Purdue fans. Just pure entertainment from Thursday through Sunday. It was glorious.
Purdue Volleyball Earns 8th Consecutive NCAA Tournament Bid

Number eight seed Purdue (20-10, 11-9) will face Tennessee in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The match is scheduled for 4:00 Friday afternoon. Number one seed Louisville hosts and will play Samford on Friday. The winners will play Saturday at 6:00. Streaming information will be announced later.
Purdue Jumps to 5th in the AP Poll

Well, if it was a secret heading into this weekend about how good the Purdue Boilermakers could be this season it certainly isn’t now. After a historic run for the program over the last two weeks with victories over Marquette, West Virginia, #6 Gonzaga, and #8 Duke, Purdue has jumped from 24th in last weeks AP Poll to 5th. They are the highest ranked B1G team coming out of the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. The 19 spot jump marked the largest in school history (previously 11).
2023 Football Recruiting

Just as important as the fact that Purdue has captured it's first Big Ten West Division Title is the opportunity for the program to use this stage to catapult recruiting efforts, especially in-state. Granted, the success of Charlie Jones should absolutely turn heads of receivers entering the transfer portal this offseason, it's important that Brohm continues to build the roster organically and, if nothing else, expand Purdue's recruiting prowess instate.
Live updates: Purdue 30, Indiana 16 (FINAL)

One of the oldest rivalries in college football has significant stakes up for grabs this afternoon as Indiana (4-7) and Purdue (7-4) battle in the 97th edition of the Old Oaken Bucket Game. For the Boilermakers, a win this afternoon would clinch at least a share of the Big Ten...
Key Moments | Purdue vs. Gonzaga | PK85 Championship

The Purdue Boilermakers started off slowly again against the Duke Blue Devils but were able to settle into the game and eventually grab one of the premier wins for the program over the last twenty years. Let’s take a quick look at some of the most important moments from the game using stills for an in-depth explanation.
Purdue vs. IU Game Thread

Win, and they’re in. It’s just that simple. Purdue hasn’t had a chance like this since the Big Ten went to Divisions. Sure, it took an incredible upset by Nebraska to get Purdue in this position but when you look back on the 2022 season for Purdue (if they make it) you won’t remember, or care, that Purdue backed into this position because Iowa couldn’t finish a game. You won’t remember that Purdue had opportunities against Iowa and Wisconsin to prove themselves best in the West but failed. You’ll remember (again, if they win) that Purdue won the Big Ten West division and went on to play in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.
2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set

The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
Purdue vs. Duke | Quick Preview & Game Thread

Purdue enters the PK-85 Championship Game winning three games in a row versus high major programs in Marquette, West Virginia, and Gonzaga. That may be the best three game stretch for any program up to this point in the season with a chance to put an exclamation point on their non-conference season with a victory over the Duke Blue Devils.
Game Wrap: Purdue Handily Wins Phil Knight Tournament Over Duke In Final

Okay so...the Boilermakers started out looking shaky before they quickly turned into one of the most well-oiled machines in college basketball. The first few minutes included a lot of turnovers by the Boilermakers, but the Blue Devils simply could not take advantage. Duke started off 1-4 from the stripe, Purdue kept poking the ball away to create transition points, and the the ball movement looked like the ‘96 Bulls or the ‘14 Spurs. Then, Zach Edey took over while staying out of foul trouble, drawing double teams while knowing when to pass, and when to shoot and, specifically, when to drop-step for easy (for him, at least) semi-hook shots. Even his left-handed hooks looked good enough to make 2022 Purdue men’s basketball world-beaters.
Indiana football: Tom Allen provides update on Dexter Williams' injury

Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II suffered a non-contact injury Saturday against Purdue that forced him to be carted off the field. The injury happened in the final seconds of the first quarter when Williams attempted to scramble and fell to the ground without being tackled. After several minutes of being tended to by Indiana's training staff, Williams' right leg was placed in a black air cast and he was carted off the field.
