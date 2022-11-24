ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County Police investigate deadly crash in Catonsville

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Catonsville on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car crash near the intersection of I-40 and Nuwood Drive around 10 a.m., police said.

That is where first responders found a Honda Civic that collided with a Nissan Rogue, according to authorities.

The driver of the Honda Civic, 34-year-old Bryan Mays, did not survive the injuries he sustained from the crash, police said.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances leading up to the crash, police said.

