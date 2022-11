MISSOULA- The Montana Grizzlies (8-4, 4-4) defeat the SEMO Redhawks with a miraculous 3rd quarter comeback, led by Malik Flowers and the special teams unit. This game was a tale of two halves between the Griz and the Redhawks. The SEMO Redhawks had the start they wanted, they got a fumble recovery for a touchdown and jumped on the Griz early. Montana's offense was sluggish out of the gates and couldn't get anything going the entire first half. While both of these offenses got off to slow starts, the Redhawks ended the half with back breaking 14 play, 92-yard touchdown drive that put SEMO up 17-3 at halftime.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO