DWI Suspect Arrested After Walking Away from Rochester-Area Crash
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a Rochester man on suspicion of DWI after he allegedly walked away from a crash between Rochester and Byron early Sunday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the report of an overturned 2016 GMC...
Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
Update: Elderly Pedestrian Struck by Pickup in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released more information about the vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred near Silver Lake last week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Monday a pick-up driven by a 37-year-old Rochester man was stopped in the westbound lane of 14th St. Northeast waiting to make a right turn onto northbound Broadway Ave. The driver told officers he looked both ways then proceeded to begin the right hand turn when he struck a pedestrian, described as an 81-year-old man, in the crosswalk.
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Sale Charge Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arraigned on felony drug charges in Olmsted County Court Tuesday. 42-year-old Terry Ohm has been charged with felony second-degree drug sales, felony third-degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The criminal complaint says a Rochester police officer pulled over a vehicle Ohm was driving in the 2700 block of 22nd St. southeast for having a headlight out around 9:18 p.m.
Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. This theft is devastating for our programming as it will take several...
Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Robbery of Menards
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Kansas man was sentenced to 6 1/2 in prison for an early morning armed robbery of a Menards store in West St. Paul. According to court documents, on September 27, 2021, 61-year-old Cornelius Graham of Kansas City, Kansas, went to the Menards store in West St. Paul and hid inside the store until it closed. Early on the morning of September 28, 2021, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day.
Rochester Man Charged With Neglect in Death of Young Son
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged with child neglect in connection with the death of his 3-year-old son earlier this year. 44-year-old Darius Pitchford is accused of removing his child from the Emergency Department at the Olmsted Medical Center against medical advice in the early morning hours of February 14th. Rochester police were called to the family's home about four hours later after the boy's mother found him dead.
Traffic Crash Leads to Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police response to reports of a traffic crash this afternoon in Red Wing led to an officer-involved shooting. The website MN Crime is reporting the incident occurred around 1 PM near Bay Point Park. Law enforcement radio traffic indicates an officer was sent to the area after multiple reports came in about a vehicle that had smashed into a utility pole.
IRIS Faribault Turkey Trot Not Wobbly
Townsquare Media Faribault-Owatonna was proud once again to be the presenting sponsor of the IRIS Turkey Trot. IRIS founder Diana Kelly told those gathered at the Faribault Middle School the organization had surpassed it's fundraising goal before people hit the streets to run or walk. The Turkey Trot has become...
Significant Snowfall Across Southern Minnesota Tuesday
The National Weather Service says that several inches of snow are possible during the day on Tuesday. An area from southwest Minnesota, northeast into western Wisconsin -- including Mankato, Faribault, Owatonna, Rochester, Red Wing, and the Twin Cities can expect between 2 and 5 inches of new snow. Timing will...
Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
Soon Could Be an Elevated & Unique Café One Hour from Owatonna
Just this week it was announced that a proposed café in Burnsville is looking to share with those interested in tabletop board gaming, and trading cards with a new Twin Cities spot for people to gather. I was seeking through some articles on Bring Me The News when I...
Your Guide to Festive Holiday Events in Southeast Minnesota this Weekend
Once Thanksgiving is over and Friday the 25th hits it's officially the holiday season! At least for me, some people already started listening to Christmas music. But whether you've already been in the Christmas mood or you're waiting until after Thanksgiving to celebrate, this weekend is a great time to check out some festive holiday events in southeast Minnesota!
Rochester Clean Water Projects Get $1.8 Million in State Funding
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A significant water quality project in Rochester is among 29 projects statewide that are receiving funding through nearly $191 million in state grants and loans. Cascade Township has been awarded more than $1.8 million through a grant funded by the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority....
New Coffee Shop Opening Soon In NE Rochester
I have visited every single coffee shop in Rochester, Minnesota. No, not all on the same day, silly, but I have spent money at every single one. I'm a mom and right now I'm doing three radio shows a day so caffeine is basically the definition of my life. And now, another coffee shop is almost ready to open, which means, I've got one more to visit!
Rochester Band Just Performed at Popular Walt Disney World
One of the high school marching bands in Rochester, Minnesota helped make magic happen this week at the happiest place on Earth, Disney World!. Century High School Marching Band in Rochester, Minnesota Playing Live at Walt Disney World. Last Friday, three coach buses left Rochester, Minnesota full of amazing students...
Faribault Community Thanksgiving Dinner Tradition Continues
Since 1986 there has been a free Thanksgiving Day dinner served in Faribault for anyone who wants to attend. Several years after its start by Mel and Jerry Hlady meal deliveries were also made for those who wanted the service. Meal preparation and serving has been held at McNamara's (now...
Faribault Thanksgiving Dinner Another Success
The Faribault Community free Thanksgiving Day Dinner went off without a hitch again this year. Co-Organizer Laura McColley told KDHL, "We are so thankful for the many volunteers who show up and help in so many ways." McColley says approximately 900 people enjoyed a meal. 450 were served dine-in style...
