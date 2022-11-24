ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
RED WING, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Update: Elderly Pedestrian Struck by Pickup in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released more information about the vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred near Silver Lake last week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Monday a pick-up driven by a 37-year-old Rochester man was stopped in the westbound lane of 14th St. Northeast waiting to make a right turn onto northbound Broadway Ave. The driver told officers he looked both ways then proceeded to begin the right hand turn when he struck a pedestrian, described as an 81-year-old man, in the crosswalk.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Sale Charge Against Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arraigned on felony drug charges in Olmsted County Court Tuesday. 42-year-old Terry Ohm has been charged with felony second-degree drug sales, felony third-degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The criminal complaint says a Rochester police officer pulled over a vehicle Ohm was driving in the 2700 block of 22nd St. southeast for having a headlight out around 9:18 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Robbery of Menards

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Kansas man was sentenced to 6 1/2 in prison for an early morning armed robbery of a Menards store in West St. Paul. According to court documents, on September 27, 2021, 61-year-old Cornelius Graham of Kansas City, Kansas, went to the Menards store in West St. Paul and hid inside the store until it closed. Early on the morning of September 28, 2021, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Man Charged With Neglect in Death of Young Son

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged with child neglect in connection with the death of his 3-year-old son earlier this year. 44-year-old Darius Pitchford is accused of removing his child from the Emergency Department at the Olmsted Medical Center against medical advice in the early morning hours of February 14th. Rochester police were called to the family's home about four hours later after the boy's mother found him dead.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Traffic Crash Leads to Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police response to reports of a traffic crash this afternoon in Red Wing led to an officer-involved shooting. The website MN Crime is reporting the incident occurred around 1 PM near Bay Point Park. Law enforcement radio traffic indicates an officer was sent to the area after multiple reports came in about a vehicle that had smashed into a utility pole.
RED WING, MN
Kat Kountry 105

IRIS Faribault Turkey Trot Not Wobbly

Townsquare Media Faribault-Owatonna was proud once again to be the presenting sponsor of the IRIS Turkey Trot. IRIS founder Diana Kelly told those gathered at the Faribault Middle School the organization had surpassed it's fundraising goal before people hit the streets to run or walk. The Turkey Trot has become...
FARIBAULT, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Significant Snowfall Across Southern Minnesota Tuesday

The National Weather Service says that several inches of snow are possible during the day on Tuesday. An area from southwest Minnesota, northeast into western Wisconsin -- including Mankato, Faribault, Owatonna, Rochester, Red Wing, and the Twin Cities can expect between 2 and 5 inches of new snow. Timing will...
OWATONNA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

New Coffee Shop Opening Soon In NE Rochester

I have visited every single coffee shop in Rochester, Minnesota. No, not all on the same day, silly, but I have spent money at every single one. I'm a mom and right now I'm doing three radio shows a day so caffeine is basically the definition of my life. And now, another coffee shop is almost ready to open, which means, I've got one more to visit!
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Band Just Performed at Popular Walt Disney World

One of the high school marching bands in Rochester, Minnesota helped make magic happen this week at the happiest place on Earth, Disney World!. Century High School Marching Band in Rochester, Minnesota Playing Live at Walt Disney World. Last Friday, three coach buses left Rochester, Minnesota full of amazing students...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Faribault Thanksgiving Dinner Another Success

The Faribault Community free Thanksgiving Day Dinner went off without a hitch again this year. Co-Organizer Laura McColley told KDHL, "We are so thankful for the many volunteers who show up and help in so many ways." McColley says approximately 900 people enjoyed a meal. 450 were served dine-in style...
FARIBAULT, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy