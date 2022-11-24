ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Lou Holtz just went overboard with his Tennessee Vols hate

Former Notre Dame/South Carolina head coach Lou Holtz has never been a big fan of the Tennessee Vols. And it impacts his ability to be objective. Holtz has a vote in the FWAA-National Football Foundation Super 16 Poll and he voted Tennessee at No. 14 after the Vols’ 56-0 win over Vanderbilt this weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze, Auburn News

If Saturday morning's reports are to be believed, Hugh Freeze will be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers. Earlier this morning, ESPN's Chris Low reported Lane Kiffin plans to stay at Ole Miss. Not long later, fellow ESPN insider Pete Thamel said Auburn has been talking to Freeze "for weeks" about him becoming the next head coach of the Tigers.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over

Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football Coach Fired After Loss On Saturday Night

The coaching carousel is about to get into full swing, but not before a bunch of other college football programs start firing coaches. One team decided to get a jumpstart in that department. On Saturday, Carl Reed of 247Sports first reported that Florida Atlantic have relieved head coach Willie Taggart...
BOCA RATON, FL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols dominate Vanderbilt and Josh Heupel fires back at the haters

The Tennessee Vols dominated the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night in Nashville and erased a silly narrative in the process. Tennessee cruised by Vandy 56-0. The win came after listening to various analysts — including ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit — spread false rumors all week about Vols players “fighting amongst themselves”.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coaching search: The 11th hour update

It is Iron Bowl Saturday, which means that the search for the next head coach at Auburn has reached its final stretch. Saturday morning has provided plenty of updates regarding the search, so let’s take a dive into the latest buzz. The plan remains that Auburn does not plan...
AUBURN, AL
atozsports.com

Obvious answer has quickly made the Cowboys elite

Dak Prescott has been playing very well for the Dallas Cowboys since returning from injury. He is making the throws all over the field, seeing things well, and executing the offense at a high level. As a result, Dallas has won four of five games since his return to the...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals

For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Broncos have faith new veteran player can get comfortable

The Denver Broncos recently let their starting running back Melvin Gordon go after another fumble cost the offense potential points. On October 24th the Broncos signed Marlon Mack, and this week they elevated Devine Ozigbo to the active roster. Mack was on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad and will...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy