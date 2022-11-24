Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Lou Holtz just went overboard with his Tennessee Vols hate
Former Notre Dame/South Carolina head coach Lou Holtz has never been a big fan of the Tennessee Vols. And it impacts his ability to be objective. Holtz has a vote in the FWAA-National Football Foundation Super 16 Poll and he voted Tennessee at No. 14 after the Vols’ 56-0 win over Vanderbilt this weekend.
Former Clemson QB calls out Uiagalelei
Following Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley, former Clemson quarterback Tucker Israel called out Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. "7 completions and half of them behind the (...)
Swinney announces starting quarterback
During Dabo Swinney's ACC Championship Game zoom press conference on Sunday, Clemson's head coach was asked if DJ Uiagalelei is still the Tigers' starting quarterback heading into this Saturday's ACC title (...)
Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze, Auburn News
If Saturday morning's reports are to be believed, Hugh Freeze will be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers. Earlier this morning, ESPN's Chris Low reported Lane Kiffin plans to stay at Ole Miss. Not long later, fellow ESPN insider Pete Thamel said Auburn has been talking to Freeze "for weeks" about him becoming the next head coach of the Tigers.
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel needs to avoid making the same mistake that Butch Jones once made at Tennessee
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel needs to be careful to avoid making the same mistake that former UT head coach Butch Jones once made while on Rocky Top. After giving up 63 points to the South Carolina Gamecocks last week, some fans/media analysts feel like the Vols might need to replace defensive coordinator Tim Banks.
atozsports.com
The Tennessee Vols have a major ally at ESPN in the playoff rankings debate
The Tennessee Vols won’t know what bowl game they’re playing in for another week. Tennessee, like most other teams, will watch the conference championship games this weekend knowing they’re at the mercy of the College Football Playoff ranking committee. The Vols almost certainly won’t play in the...
College Football Coach Fired After Loss On Saturday Night
The coaching carousel is about to get into full swing, but not before a bunch of other college football programs start firing coaches. One team decided to get a jumpstart in that department. On Saturday, Carl Reed of 247Sports first reported that Florida Atlantic have relieved head coach Willie Taggart...
Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea talks 'painful' blowout loss to Tennessee, gives thoughts on 2022 season
A return to the postseason will have to wait at least one more year for Vanderbilt, as the Commodores fell flat Saturday in a 56-0 loss to in-state rival Tennessee. As a result, Vanderbilt ended the 2022 season with a record of 5-7 in its second year under coach Clark Lea.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ star confirmed NFL writer’s comment with Week 12 performance
CeeDee Lamb is in his third season with the Dallas Cowboys, but this one had a different tone to it. With the departure of Amari Cooper, Lamb was thrust into the WR1 role, turning up the sound on his first-round draft pick status. Lamb hasn’t backed down from that challenge...
atozsports.com
ESPN’s latest take on the College Football Playoff rankings will infuriate Tennessee Vols fans
ESPN’s latest take on the College Football Playoff rankings will have Tennessee Vols fans livid. Heather Dinich, a senior writer for ESPN, laid out seven potential scenarios that could play out this weekend. None of those scenarios mentioned Tennessee. And that’s probably how it should be. The Vols would...
Tennessee's bowl projections following 10-win regular season
No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, Saturday in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Tennessee’s regular season has concluded. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols dominate Vanderbilt and Josh Heupel fires back at the haters
The Tennessee Vols dominated the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night in Nashville and erased a silly narrative in the process. Tennessee cruised by Vandy 56-0. The win came after listening to various analysts — including ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit — spread false rumors all week about Vols players “fighting amongst themselves”.
Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
2022 SEC Championship: Georgia football heavily favored over LSU in opening line
The Georgia Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the polls and coming off a 37-14 home win over Georgia Tech, is set to return to Atlanta, where the season began, for the 2022 SEC Championship against No. 11 LSU. Nov. 19. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET with CBS televising the game.
A look at every Heisman Trophy runner-up player at Tennessee
The Heisman Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding football player. Chicago running back Jay Berwanger won the first Heisman Memorial Trophy in 1935. The award is named after John Heisman. Heisman played center, tackle and end at Brown (1887–88) and Penn (1889–91). He...
Coaching search: The 11th hour update
It is Iron Bowl Saturday, which means that the search for the next head coach at Auburn has reached its final stretch. Saturday morning has provided plenty of updates regarding the search, so let’s take a dive into the latest buzz. The plan remains that Auburn does not plan...
atozsports.com
Obvious answer has quickly made the Cowboys elite
Dak Prescott has been playing very well for the Dallas Cowboys since returning from injury. He is making the throws all over the field, seeing things well, and executing the offense at a high level. As a result, Dallas has won four of five games since his return to the...
atozsports.com
How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals
For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
atozsports.com
Broncos have faith new veteran player can get comfortable
The Denver Broncos recently let their starting running back Melvin Gordon go after another fumble cost the offense potential points. On October 24th the Broncos signed Marlon Mack, and this week they elevated Devine Ozigbo to the active roster. Mack was on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad and will...
