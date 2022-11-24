ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Latest news involving Aaron Rodgers is worse than we thought

Aaron Rodgers finally ended one of the bigger mysteries surrounding the Green Bay Packers when he confirmed earlier in the week that he has been playing with a broken thumb since the injury initially occurred against the New York Giants. But, according to NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, the injury is...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Patrick Mahomes has strong advice for one specific Rams player

It’s certainly safe to say the Kansas City Chiefs are going up against the bare-bones version of the Los Angeles Rams we have come to know over the last few years. As of Week 12, the Rams are nowhere near the team that won Super Bowl LVI. In fact, one could argue they are one of the NFL’s worst teams, instead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Lou Holtz just went overboard with his Tennessee Vols hate

Former Notre Dame/South Carolina head coach Lou Holtz has never been a big fan of the Tennessee Vols. And it impacts his ability to be objective. Holtz has a vote in the FWAA-National Football Foundation Super 16 Poll and he voted Tennessee at No. 14 after the Vols’ 56-0 win over Vanderbilt this weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee is 10-2, so what bowl game will they play in?

The Tennessee Volunteers steamrolled Vanderbilt 56-0 on Saturday night and finished a magical season with a 10-2 record. So, what does that mean for the postseason and what bowl game will the Vols end up playing in? Former Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton and I talked about all of the possibilities last night after the game. Check out the conversation in the YouTube video below…
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ superstar makes a ton of money during game

On Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, one Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar made himself some money, and no, that’s not a metaphor for how he played. He literally made a ton of money based on one play. I think it is safe to say that Chris Jones is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ latest disappointment should come at no surprise

Last week the Kansas City Chiefs were set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers with just Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Travis Kelce as the receiving options. Then, Toney left the game early with a hamstring injury. Toney’s health -or lack thereof- is big reason...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Look: Vols QB Hendon Hooker dances in locker room after win over Vandy

Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker saw his UT career end last week against South Carolina due to a torn ACL, but he was still on the sideline on Saturday night in Nashville. Hooker was a visible presence on the sideline during Tennessee’s 56-0 shellacking of Vanderbilt. The Greensboro, NC native...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Comment from Chicago QB Trevor Siemian says a lot about Bears’ culture

Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian made a comment on Sunday that says a lot about the culture that head coach Matt Eberflus has brought to the historic franchise. Siemian, who started Chicago’s game against the New York Jets due to an injury to Justin Fields, almost didn’t play on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Bears HC reveals the real reason why Justin fields was ruled out for game vs Jets

Justin Fields’ importance to the Chicago Bears was on full display in the team’s 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out before pregame warmups as he continues to deal with a separated left shoulder. The decision was ultimately made after head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Pace conferred with Fields and the medical staff.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Josh Jacobs keeps making the Raiders look extremely dumb

If there has been anything consistent about the 2022 version of the Las Vegas Raiders, it’s been the team’s bombastic running back — Josh Jacobs. In Sunday’s 40-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Jacobs — making up for Derek Carr’s mistakes — did his part in keeping Las Vegas close. Jacobs ran for 229 yards while also tallying 74 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including the walk-off in overtime that went for 86 yards. The run amounted to the Raiders’ longest offensive play of the season. And the running back did a little bit of everything, proving, yet again, that the Raiders made a mistake by not picking up his fifth-year option.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy