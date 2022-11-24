Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Latest news involving Aaron Rodgers is worse than we thought
Aaron Rodgers finally ended one of the bigger mysteries surrounding the Green Bay Packers when he confirmed earlier in the week that he has been playing with a broken thumb since the injury initially occurred against the New York Giants. But, according to NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, the injury is...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols QB Joe Milton makes definitive statement on UT’s ‘locker room issues’
The storyline surrounding the Tennessee Vols all week was that UT’s culture was a disaster. That storyline was manufactured from message board rumors, social media posts, and erroneous statements from folks like ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. After the Vols’ win against Vanderbilt, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel addressed the...
atozsports.com
National media outlet predicts that key Tennessee Vols player will skip bowl game
247Sports predicted this week that a key Tennessee Vols player will sit out the team’s upcoming bowl game (which bowl game UT plays in is still TBD). The national sports media outlet predicted that junior Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt will “likely” elect to skip the bowl game to get a head start on NFL draft prep.
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes has strong advice for one specific Rams player
It’s certainly safe to say the Kansas City Chiefs are going up against the bare-bones version of the Los Angeles Rams we have come to know over the last few years. As of Week 12, the Rams are nowhere near the team that won Super Bowl LVI. In fact, one could argue they are one of the NFL’s worst teams, instead.
atozsports.com
The Tennessee Vols have a major ally at ESPN in the playoff rankings debate
The Tennessee Vols won’t know what bowl game they’re playing in for another week. Tennessee, like most other teams, will watch the conference championship games this weekend knowing they’re at the mercy of the College Football Playoff ranking committee. The Vols almost certainly won’t play in the...
atozsports.com
Andy Reid’s latest comment is going to make Patrick Mahomes really happy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing two of his top-three targets in Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, but no one would’ve ever guessed based on how Mahomes played. Granted, a lot of that is because Travis Kelce caught over...
atozsports.com
Lou Holtz just went overboard with his Tennessee Vols hate
Former Notre Dame/South Carolina head coach Lou Holtz has never been a big fan of the Tennessee Vols. And it impacts his ability to be objective. Holtz has a vote in the FWAA-National Football Foundation Super 16 Poll and he voted Tennessee at No. 14 after the Vols’ 56-0 win over Vanderbilt this weekend.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel needs to avoid making the same mistake that Butch Jones once made at Tennessee
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel needs to be careful to avoid making the same mistake that former UT head coach Butch Jones once made while on Rocky Top. After giving up 63 points to the South Carolina Gamecocks last week, some fans/media analysts feel like the Vols might need to replace defensive coordinator Tim Banks.
atozsports.com
The reason why the Tennessee Vols didn’t move up further in the AP Top 25 poll
The Tennessee Vols moved up three spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll after their 56-0 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Tennessee is ranked No. 7, one spot behind Alabama, after being ranked No. 10 last week. I’m sure there’s going to be plenty of debate over whether or...
atozsports.com
Tennessee is 10-2, so what bowl game will they play in?
The Tennessee Volunteers steamrolled Vanderbilt 56-0 on Saturday night and finished a magical season with a 10-2 record. So, what does that mean for the postseason and what bowl game will the Vols end up playing in? Former Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton and I talked about all of the possibilities last night after the game. Check out the conversation in the YouTube video below…
atozsports.com
One Tennessee Vols player isn’t receiving enough credit for his play against Vandy
One Tennessee Vols player isn’t receiving nearly enough credit for his performance in UT’s 56-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Vols true freshman running back Dylan Sampson had a great game against Vanderbilt as he rushed for 131 yards on 10 carries, including an impressive 80-yard touchdown run.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ superstar makes a ton of money during game
On Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, one Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar made himself some money, and no, that’s not a metaphor for how he played. He literally made a ton of money based on one play. I think it is safe to say that Chris Jones is...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ latest disappointment should come at no surprise
Last week the Kansas City Chiefs were set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers with just Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Travis Kelce as the receiving options. Then, Toney left the game early with a hamstring injury. Toney’s health -or lack thereof- is big reason...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid shut down any narrative that may be forming after Rams win
The NFL world has hated the Kansas City Chiefs coming into this year. I think we can all pretty much remember at the beginning of the year, most national media members had the Chiefs on the outside looking in, in terms of playoffs. This was the Chargers, Raiders, and Broncos’...
atozsports.com
Look: Vols QB Hendon Hooker dances in locker room after win over Vandy
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker saw his UT career end last week against South Carolina due to a torn ACL, but he was still on the sideline on Saturday night in Nashville. Hooker was a visible presence on the sideline during Tennessee’s 56-0 shellacking of Vanderbilt. The Greensboro, NC native...
atozsports.com
Comment from Chicago QB Trevor Siemian says a lot about Bears’ culture
Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian made a comment on Sunday that says a lot about the culture that head coach Matt Eberflus has brought to the historic franchise. Siemian, who started Chicago’s game against the New York Jets due to an injury to Justin Fields, almost didn’t play on Sunday.
atozsports.com
Bears HC reveals the real reason why Justin fields was ruled out for game vs Jets
Justin Fields’ importance to the Chicago Bears was on full display in the team’s 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out before pregame warmups as he continues to deal with a separated left shoulder. The decision was ultimately made after head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Pace conferred with Fields and the medical staff.
atozsports.com
Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident could ruin the party for the Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. has been heavily linked to the Dallas Cowboys as of late. The three-time Pro Bowl receiver is set to visit the Cowboys in the near future, and a deal could potentially get done before too long. The Cowboys see Beckham as a player that can put their...
atozsports.com
Raiders’ Derek Carr has proven he has the most important thing a QB should have
The Derek Carr hate has always been unreal, and frankly, unfair. But, it will always be there, for some odd reason. It’s almost as if this guy wasn’t once in the MVP conversation, and hasn’t done some great things for the Las Vegas Raiders. The debate is...
atozsports.com
Josh Jacobs keeps making the Raiders look extremely dumb
If there has been anything consistent about the 2022 version of the Las Vegas Raiders, it’s been the team’s bombastic running back — Josh Jacobs. In Sunday’s 40-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Jacobs — making up for Derek Carr’s mistakes — did his part in keeping Las Vegas close. Jacobs ran for 229 yards while also tallying 74 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including the walk-off in overtime that went for 86 yards. The run amounted to the Raiders’ longest offensive play of the season. And the running back did a little bit of everything, proving, yet again, that the Raiders made a mistake by not picking up his fifth-year option.
