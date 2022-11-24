Read full article on original website
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Strauss victims protest before Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday, seek transparency and justice from universityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Moving to Delaware, Ohio During Spring or WinterJ. Michael PittsDelaware, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State ends regular season on four-game losing skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson updates foot injury suffered in 2022 season
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson revealed that he has a broken bone and torn ligaments in his foot, an injury that kept him sidelined against Michigan. Henderson shared the information when replying to a since-deleted post on Twitter that seemingly questioned the culture of the Buckeyes after the loss to the Wolverines.
Steve Says: Tons of questions, not many answers after OSU debacle vs. Michigan
It’s been a long two days in Buckeye Nation since Ohio State fell flat on its face with its 45-23 home loss to archrival Michigan on an otherwise beautiful Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium. Typically, my weekend recap and lookahead column is called First Look because we take a...
Ohio State edge target Joshua Mickens decommits from LSU after Ohio State official visit
Two weeks ago edge Joshua Mickens from Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central visited Ohio State for the Buckeyes’ game against Indiana. He was an LSU commitment, but LSU coach Brian Kelly does not have a no visit policy for his commitments as long as they are up front with him. Afterwards Mickens had very good things to say about his visit with the Buckeyes.
Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game
On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
Michigan lands four-star Ohio ATH Jason Hewlett
Michigan received a Monday commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney athlete Jason Hewlett, a one-time Cincinnati commit who was recently added to the four-star range by 247Sports. Hewlett is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect who has played everything from quarterback and wide receiver on offense to safety and linebacker on defense and...
WATCH: Tom Izzo blasts Big Ten punishment for Michigan State-Michigan tunnel fight
Almost a full month after Michigan State and Michigan players fought in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Spartans' loss to their in-state rivals, the Big Ten on Monday announced its punishments for the Oct. 29 incidents. MSU is being fined $100,000 and cornerback Khary Crump, who was seen on video swinging a helmet at Michigan's Gemon Green, is suspended for the first eight games of the 2023 season. Michigan received a public reprimand for failure to adhere to the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy.
Big Ten Conference releases statement on Michigan-Michigan State tunnel fight
The Big Ten Conference released a statement on Michigan and Michigan State's tunnel fight from Oct. 29, the Wolverines' 29-7 win over the Spartans. The violent postgame incident was turned over to the Washtenaw (Mich.) County Prosecutor’s Office for review last month, according to Melissa Overton, public information officer for the Michigan police department.
Swarmcast: Michigan QB Cade McNamara enters NCAA Transfer Portal, can Iowa lure him to Iowa City?
Huge news on Monday morning as it was reported that Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The early word is that Iowa could be a major player in this recruitment. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to discuss how McNamara might fit in Iowa City, what the early buzz is, why getting McNamara early in the process would help jump-start the offseason and much more.
Tale of the Tape: No. 3 Virginia at Michigan
The Virginia Cavaliers look to notch their first road win of the season as they travel to Ann Arbor to play the Michigan Wolverines. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN. UVA will look to improve to 6-0 on the season after defeating...
Penn State snap counts vs Michigan State: What stood out?
Each week, we'll review Penn State snap counts from the previous game, via Pro Football Focus. Additionally, we'll look at who landed the three highest PFF grades on.
Michigan QB Cade McNamara enters Transfer Portal, what does it means for Iowa?
Big news broke on Monday morning when Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. This has been rumored for a couple of months now and the Big Ten.
Recruit on visit to Ohio State commits to Michigan after The Game
Calhoun was seen on the field at the Horseshoe celebrating with fellow defensive back and future teammate Will Johnson after Michigan’s win.
Ryan Day draws media criticism after Ohio State's second-straight blowout loss to Michigan
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is taking major criticism following Saturday's blowout loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes' second-straight lopsided loss to their arch-rival that nullifies a Big Ten East title and could keep them out of the College Football Playoff. Michigan outscored Ohio State, 28-3, in the second half and punished the Buckeyes on the ground without Blake Corum after Donovan Edwards galloped his way to 214 yards and two scores.
Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
Michigan Football vs. Ohio State, Blake Corum, JJ McCarthy, U-M Defense, Jim Harbaugh
It's finally here. When the 2022 season kicked off, everyone already had the showdown in Columbus circled because of how things played out in 2021 and because it's "The Game". It's unlikely that everyone thought it would be 11-0 vs. 11-0, No. 2 vs. No. 3 or so important to the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff pictures, but here we are. Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day have both been pretty tight lipped this week, so it's time to let the play do the talking.
Ohio State University president Kristina M. Johnson to announce resignation
Update 7:16 p.m. ET: Kristina M. Johnson officially announced she will "transition out of her role as president of The Ohio State University in May 2023 at the close of the current academic year." From Johnson: “Since I arrived at The Ohio State University in August of 2020, we have...
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing
Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down.A Michigan State University-themed location on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332 E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
The richest man in Columbus, Ohio
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Linden business shuts down after car crashes into building for second time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A business in Linden had to shut down Friday morning after a car crashed into the wall. Officials said the accident happened at Staffords Market, located along Parkwood Avenue. A black BMW smashed into the wall and damaged the building, according to officials. No injuries...
