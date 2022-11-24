ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaktie9
4d ago

Wait. Wasn’t she the one following and harassing him? By no means is he any thing but awful but videoing him and his mother while running their mouths doesn’t make this lady innocent. And now she gets to have her 5 minutes of fame.

John
4d ago

Why is there no reporting on his social media? Doesn't support the narative? I know, he wasn't on it, LMFAO!

Westword

Denver Shootings Don't Take Thanksgiving Weekend Off

The Denver Police Department wasn't able to take it easy over the extended Thanksgiving weekend. Four shootings and a stabbing took place from November 25-27, all but one on a single day. Meanwhile, violent crime for the most recent two-week period for which statistics are available was most acute in...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Growing list of Denver mayoral candidates

There are three more Denver Mayor hopefuls added to the list for the spring election. Gabrielle Franklin reports. There are three more Denver Mayor hopefuls added to the list for the spring election. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Shortage of real Christmas trees this year. The selection may vary from tree fam...
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

POLICE: Woman found lying in Aurora street Monday was shot in the head

AURORA | A woman found dead Monday morning somewhere in the roadway at East Smith Road and Sable Boulevard died from a gunshot wound, according to Aurora police. “At 6:11 this morning Aurora911 was notified of a woman laying in the roadway,” police said in a tweet. “Sadly, she was found deceased.”
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Advocates push for donations to go directly to those affected

Mass shooting advocates, survivors and their families asked for accountability Sunday in a press conference focused on the tragedy at Club Q. Advocates push for donations to go directly to those …. Mass shooting advocates, survivors and their families asked for accountability Sunday in a press conference focused on the...
DENVER, CO
RadarOnline

'I Wish I Can Shoot All Of You': Colorado Shooter & Mother Caught Spewing Racist Slurs After Flight, Passenger Claims He Made Disturbing Threat

A shocking video has surfaced of accused Colorado nightclub shooter Anderson Lee Alrich and their mother making racist remarks after deplaning in Denver, Colorado, this July, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cell phone footage obtained by fellow Frontier Airlines passenger Maria Martinez showed Aldrich and their mother, Laura Voepel, during an explosive verbal exchange at the terminal — which happened just a few months before the attack on Club Q.Martinez and her daughter Kayla Martinez were in shock after IDing the person as the nonbinary suspect — who uses they/them pronouns per court docs — accused of killing five people and wounding others...
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Eastbound US 6 reopened in Lakewood after crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared and eastbound US 6 has reopened at Kipling Street. The rollover crash closed eastbound US 6 at Kipling Street for about an hour, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash could be seen on a CDOT camera...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments

The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a young man who was killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help, have been indicted and fired. Nicole Fierro reports. Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments. The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Sunshine before snowy Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Tuesday

Denver will see mostly sunny skies on Monday while snow moves into the mountains later in the afternoon. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Sunshine before snowy Pinpoint Weather …. Denver will see mostly sunny skies on Monday while snow moves into the mountains later in the afternoon. Travis Michels forecasts.
DENVER, CO

