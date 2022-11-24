ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

25newsnow.com

“Keep the Wreath Red” campaign launches December 1st in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Starting Thursday you will see holiday wreaths adorn the City of Peoria’s 12 fire stations. This is part of the fire departments “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign. Wreaths at all city fire stations are illuminated with red bulbs and firefighters will replace...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Pets get a helping ‘paw’ with Small Business Saturday donations

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - The holiday season is kicking off early for some pups and kittens waiting for a good home. At the Trailside Event Center in Peoria Heights, the Bear’s Bites Foundation partnered with the Peoria Humane Society to collect donations for shelter animals at ‘Presents for Paws’. Those include everything from food to toys, with the chance to support other local owners while there. There, local business owners without brick-and-mortar locations also had a chance to set up kiosks to sell their products to visitors. And of course, you could bring your dog along, complete with a photo op with Santa.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Women’s Club restores building; holds fundraiser

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 136 years in the making, one local club has been working to restore its former beauty. The second oldest women’s club in the nation stands in Peoria, and the women behind it, have been restoring the building they call a second home. “To drive...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Holiday Home Tour tickets still on sale

PEORIA (25 News Now) - “One of the things for me is to see ‘people really live like this?’ you really can afford in Peoria to live like this in these beautiful houses,” says Colleen Johnson, the Executive Director for the Peoria Historical Society. Just in...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

‘Small Business Saturday’ gives local owners a reason to gear up for the holidays

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Saturday, an annual celebration of all that local businesses have to offer returned. According to the Small Business Administration, ‘small Business Saturday’ was founded in 2010 by American Express to drum up interest in the offerings of local economies. Projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped locally reached an estimated $23.3 billion last year. That’s among the 32 million independent businesses across the country.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

East Peoria fishing company working to increase accessibility to Copi

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Each year, an estimated 20 to 50 million Copi fish are being harvested from the Illinois River. Source Freshwater, an East Peoria fishing company, hoped to make a change in consumers’ diets to help combat this population problem. The Department of Natural Resources...
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Hundreds line up for Black Friday at Bass Pro Shops

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A line of over 200 people stretched around the East Peoria Bass Pro Shops early Friday morning, full of shoppers searching for a deal. “I came out today to finish holiday shopping and to hit up all the deals,” Shopper Emma Green said.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria stove fire causes estimated $20,000 in damages

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire caused by unattended cooking broke out on North Great Oak Rd early Sunday morning according to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out the front door of the two-story apartment. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

“Pride of Peoria” Community celebrates Lions state title game run

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Peoria High Lions, the Pride of Peoria, came up just short in their state championship game Saturday against Nazareth Academy. The community still came together though on Sunday to show their support for the team. The players received standing ovations from their parents and fans.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College

The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
GALESBURG, IL
WAND TV

Donation funds set up for woman killed in suspected domestic violence shooting

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A GoFundMe and donation fund have been set up for the family of the Warrensburg woman killed on Wednesday. According to the Village Of Warrensburg Facebook page, an account is set up at the Buena Vista National Bank in Warrensburg. The account, “Lourash Family Assistance” fund, will accept donations to assist the four children impacted by the shooting death of Tabitha Lourash.
WARRENSBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire destroys South Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was deemed a total loss after a mid-afternoon fire Friday. Peoria Fire crews were called to a home near Arago and Starr around 1:30 p.m., learning while en route that four people were able to evacuate safely. Flames and smoke were...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday

Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

One hospitalized, several pets dead after Pekin house fire

PEKIN (25 News Now) - A weekend house fire in North Pekin sent one person to the hospital and left several pets dead. According to the North Pekin Fire Department, firefighters were called to Elm Street Saturday around 1:00 a.m. One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns. Two cats were found dead, with another taken to an animal hospital for treatment. A dog was also known to reside there, but was not recovered.
PEKIN, IL
WCIA

$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 displaced after Friday afternoon house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four residents are displaced after safely escaping a house fire Friday afternoon, according to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue. The fire began just after 1:30 p.m. at 1309 S. Arago in Peoria. While firefighters were en route, they were alerted that all four residents–who were inside when the fire began–had evacuated the home safely.
PEORIA, IL

