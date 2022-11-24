ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Family of track coach shot, killed in Phoenix remembered as a ‘gentle giant’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends and family of Valley track coach and teacher David Denogean are grieving the sudden loss of their brother, son, and companion. Someone shot Denogean Friday afternoon, and he later died at the hospital. A vigil was held Sunday night in his honor near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, which is north of Bethany Home Road, the place where he was shot and killed.
PHOENIX, AZ
An inside look at Amazon's Goodyear facility on Cyber Monday

Let's talk holiday bloat after eating all that Thanksgiving turkey. Cyber Monday in full swing at Amazon's largest Arizona fulfillment center. Amazon has deals covering all kinds of product categories, many of which are sold by small businesses. Maricopa County officials to meet regarding general election canvass. Updated: 4 hours...
GOODYEAR, AZ
Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Holidays, everyone! Jaime, here! Thank you for your interest in our first ever Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special. We curated this list of businesses to give you some really cool ARIZONA options when it comes to places to shop and visit over the holidays. These local business owners are so passionate about what they create, grow, and cook—it is contagious. I hope you enjoyed our special and remember when you shop local, you are supporting a fellow Arizonan.
PHOENIX, AZ
Local Native youth advocacy organization gets $200,000 grant

ARIZONA STATE
Sky Harbor expect record-breaking 2023 as passenger numbers lag in 2022

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The busy holiday travel season has arrived at Sky Harbor International Airport, and there is a new airline that just landed in Phoenix. “Sky Harbor is one of those areas that we think we can save guests time and money,” said Danny Cox, vice president of guest experience for Breeze Airways. The company just launched new direct routes to Provo, Utah and Charleston, South Carolina, and will soon add additional destinations. “We look at markets that have been underserved or are overpriced or only have maybe connection opportunities that they have to them, and so Sky Harbor and Phoenix gave us a great opportunity to find some of those.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Workers, robots fulfill Cyber Monday orders at Amazon's facility in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ
Metallica M72 World Tour coming to Glendale for 2 shows in September

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Metallica is heading to Glendale’s State Farm Stadium early next September, where the band is scheduled to play two shows!. The tour announcement comes as Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey sponsor the Metallica M72 world tour, in which the band plans to play two nights in every city that it visits. The group will stop in Glendale on Sept. 1 and 3, 2023. Two-day tickets go on sale Friday here and will include the chance to buy the 72 Seasons vinyl and/or CD. Single-day tickets will go on sale Jan. 20, 2023. A portion of the proceeds sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation which raises money for career and technical programs in the U.S., food insecurity, and disaster relief founds.
GLENDALE, AZ
Perfect Sunday ahead of cold front Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Don’t waste this Sunday!. It’s going to be sunny and warm in the afternoon as temperatures will reach the 70s. Perfect if you are spending the day outdoors. On Monday, a cold front will begin the pass by the state. This will leave everywhere from the high country to the valley mostly cloudy. It will also get breezy in the evening.
PHOENIX, AZ
Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
PHOENIX, AZ
Investigation: gunmen charged with shooting at police in 2022 should have been behind bars

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the early morning of Feb. 11, Phoenix police encountered what they believe was an ambush. An ex-con named Richard Morris Jones was at the home of his ex-girlfriend. Shots were suddenly fired, and someone called 911. Body-worn camera video shows what happened when the first officer arrived on scene. Jones lured the officer to the front door and opened fire. By the end of the ensuing standoff, Jones and his ex-girlfriend, Shatifa Lobley, were dead. Police believe Jones shot and killed Lobley and then himself after wounding a total of nine police officers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Cinderella to stay at Phoenix Theatre Company until Jan. 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella has arrived just in time for the holidays at the Phoenix Theatre Company!. This performance will sweep you off your feet this season, with opening night on Nov. 16 and lasting until Jan. 1. Michael Barnard, show director, and artistic director for the theatre, said, “There is a modern-day twist to the show, one that is captivating for young girls and boys. The story encourages people to let kindness and fairness be their guide, something the world could use a lot more of nowadays.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people joke about being “stuffed” or “too full” from their Thanksgiving meal, but it turns out that has been a real problem for some. Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. So, what’s the main culprit that’s causing it?
PHOENIX, AZ
Man dead after Friday night shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a shooting that happened in north Phoenix Friday night. Phoenix police say they got a call about a shooting that happened near Bethany Home Road and 12th Street around 6 p.m. Friday. Officers found 30-year-old David Denogean at the scene and took him to a nearby hospital. He later died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
Man found shot to death inside car in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Clarendon, just south of Indian School Road, around 1:40 p.m. When they showed up, they found a man, later identified as 25-year-old John Martinez Ramierez, who had been shot. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a hit and run near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a woman in a wheelchair with injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ

