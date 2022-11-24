ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myakka City, FL

Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida (with Map & Photos)

Without moving from Florida, but this time on the west coast of the state, we find the island of Siesta Key. From the name alone we can relate that on this site the word overwhelmed occupies the last position on the list of things to do here. In fact, it used to be called Sarasota Key, named after the county in which it is located, but its reputation as a place of rest and relaxation earned it the new nickname.
100 million expected to shop online for Cyber Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — If you are planning on shopping for the holidays online today, you won’t be alone. Nearly 100 million people are expected to make at least one Cyber Monday purchase today. What You Need To Know. Cyber Monday has arrived. 100 million people expected to make...
Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?

News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
Missing woman located in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman reporting as missing and endangered. Debra Nason, a 70-year-old woman with dementia, was reported missing Sunday from an assisted living/rehabilitation facility in Sarasota. She was found later that night.
What stores are open on Thanksgiving this year? Which ones are closed?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Did you forget to buy cranberry sauce? Run out of chicken broth?. If you need something last-minute for Thanksgiving dinner, you may be wondering which stores are open. A number of major retailers, including Walmart and Target, will be closed to let workers enjoy the...
Publix Opening a New Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County

Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
Deadly crash on Manatee Avenue West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash occurred in Bradenton at about 9:30 A.M. on November 26. According to a release from the Bradenton Police Department (BPD), a motorcycle traveling westbound on Manatee Avenue West was struck by a vehicle attempting to make a U-turn immediately after turning onto the road. The motorcycle operator was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and forced into oncoming eastbound traffic where they were stuck by a vehicle.
