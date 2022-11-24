ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylian Mbappe 'emerges as a shock target for Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo'… with Old Trafford club 'one of the few in Europe able to pay his £150m fee and £500,000-a-week wages'

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Manchester United are 'considering Kylian Mbappe' as an option to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who has parted company with the club.

The Red Devils have been linked with signing a new striker for some time, but their search appears to have gained urgency following Ronaldo's departure, which came as a result of an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

In the interview, the striker's position at Old Trafford became untenable as he openly criticised the club, Erik ten Hag and the Glazers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZsV2S_0jLuNcYi00
Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign France and PSG star Kylian Mbappe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24trjX_0jLuNcYi00
It comes after Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford, opening up a sizable chunk of the wage bill

His contract has now been ended, freeing up a sizable chunk of United's wage bill, and allowing them to look to the top echelon or European football for a replacement.

According to reports in the Mirror, United are keen to bring in PSG and France star Mbappe in January, with the striker likely to cost them over '£150million' plus a similar wage packet to Ronaldo of around '£500,000' per week.

They also report that Napoli's Victor Osimhen is being considered as a back-up striking option who may be available for January.

If Erik ten Hag could bring Mbappe in this January, it would be a major coup that could have a serious effect on the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19CXgQ_0jLuNcYi00
A striker of Mbappe's quality could make a big difference to United's  future prospects

Despite being just 23, the Frenchman is already a World Cup winner and has scored an incredible 221 club career goals.

He put in an excellent display on Tuesday as he found the net in France's tournament opener against Australia in Qatar.

A striker of Mbappe's calibre could have a dramatic effect on United's season as they look to re-establish themselves as a Champions League club.

