US News and World Report
Biden Asks Congress to Help Avert Rail Strike
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he was calling on Congress to intervene to avert a potential rail strike amid a railroad labor standoff that threatens to idle shipments of food and fuel and strand rail travelers. "Congress has the power to adopt the agreement and prevent...
US News and World Report
Blinken to Announce Help for Ukraine's Power Transmission on Tuesday - U.S. Official
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday will announce new assistance to help restore Ukraine’s power transmission ability in the face of Russian attacks targeting the country’s energy grid, a senior State Department official said. Blinken arrived in Romania on Monday evening ahead of...
US News and World Report
White House: U.S. Supports Chinese People's Right to Peaceful Protest
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said it supported the Chinese people's right to peacefully protest against COVID-19 lockdowns and it did not see supply chain impacts from the demonstrations. "People should be allowed ... the right to assemble and to peacefully protest policies or laws or dictates...
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate Eyes Tightened Restrictions on Chinese Semiconductors
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic leader of the U.S. Senate urged lawmakers on Monday to back his proposal to bar the U.S. government from doing business with companies that use semiconductors made by producers the Pentagon considers Chinese military contractors. "If American business wants the federal government to buy their...
US News and World Report
Haiti Still Needs Foreign Strike Force to Confront Gangs, Official Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The international community should send a strike force to Haiti to confront gangs even though police have ended a blockade of a fuel terminal that caused a humanitarian crisis, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said on Monday. The U.N. Security Council in October discussed sending troops...
US News and World Report
White House on Trump Dinner With White Supremacist: No Place for These 'Vile Forces' in U.S
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Monday joined some Republicans in criticizing former U.S. President Donald Trump for dining with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, saying there is no place in America for "vile forces" such as racism, bigotry and anti-Semitism. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters she would...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russians Shell Kherson Region 258 Times in a Week
(Reuters) - Russian forces shelled 30 settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region 258 times in the past week, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. Russian forces retreated from the west bank of the Dnipro River earlier this month, but have been shelling towns and villages, including the city of Kherson, from new vantage points on the opposite bank.
US News and World Report
Chinese Artist Ai Weiwei Says COVID Protests Will Not Shake Government
MONTEMOR-O-NOVO, Portugal (Reuters) - From his Portuguese home, Ai Weiwei, the high-profile Chinese dissident whose art has often criticized Beijing's policies, said the recent wave of protests would not shake Xi Jinping's government because the police would simply crush them into silence. Protesters have taken to the streets of Shanghai,...
US News and World Report
Cuba Municipal Elections See Lowest Turnout in 40 Years
HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba saw its lowest level of voter turnout in municipal elections since at least 1981, according to preliminary government figures on Monday. Municipal elections, held every five years, are one of few opportunities ordinary citizens on the island have to directly participate in the electoral process. Election...
US News and World Report
Brazilian Senator Files Lula's Welfare Waiver From Spending Cap for 4 Years
BRASILIA (Reuters) -A controversial proposal to make room for more spending in the 2023 budget under Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was formally presented to Congress on Monday, providing for a shorter welfare waiver but maintaining its annual impact. Brazilian Senator Marcelo Castro, the point man for next...
US News and World Report
UK Ditches Ban on 'Legal but Harmful' Online Content in Favour of Free Speech
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not force tech giants to remove content that is "legal but harmful" from their platforms after campaigners and lawmakers raised concerns that the move could curtail free speech, the government said on Monday. Online safety laws would instead focus on the protection of children and...
US News and World Report
U.S. Seeks to Limit Flaring and Methane Leaks From Public Lands Drilling
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Monday proposed rules aimed at limiting methane leaks from oil and gas drilling on public lands, Washington's latest move to crack down on emissions of the potent greenhouse gas. The proposal complements new rules the U.S. government already proposed for the industry...
US News and World Report
Crypto Exchange Kraken Settles U.S. Investigation Over Alleged Iran Sanctions Violations
(Reuters) - Crypto exchange Kraken has agreed to pay a fine to settle civil liability related to apparent violations of sanctions on Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said on Monday. As part of the settlement with OFAC, Kraken will pay about $362,000, and "invest an...
US News and World Report
White House Keeping a 'Close Eye' on Misinformation on Twitter
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it was monitoring social media platform Twitter, now under the stewardship of new Chief Executive Elon Musk, for misinformation. "This is something that we're certainly keeping an eye on," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, when asked about Twitter becoming a...
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Couple Describe Months Under Ground Amid Russian Attacks
SIVERSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Viktor and Ludmila Syabro, 68 and 61 respectively, first started living underground at least seven months ago as Russian assaults shattered their eastern Ukrainian hometown of Siversk. The wisdom of the couple's choice seemed clear in July, when they told Reuters a missile struck the house,...
US News and World Report
Biden Has Spoken to Lawmakers About Potential Rail Strike -White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has spoken to lawmakers about a potential rail strike as he attempts to resolve a problem that could harm the U.S. economy, the White House said on Monday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden has been directly involved in efforts...
US News and World Report
Taliban Militants in Pakistan End Ceasefire With Government - Spokesman
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - Taliban militants in Pakistan will no longer abide by a months-long ceasefire with the Pakistani government, a spokesman for the militant group said on Monday. The Afghan Taliban have been facilitating peace talks between local militants and the government since late last year. The end of...
US News and World Report
China Protests Highlight Xi's COVID Policy Dilemma - to Walk It Back or Not
BEIJING (Reuters) -The rare street protests that erupted in cities across China over the weekend were a referendum against President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy and the strongest public defiance during his political career, China analysts said. Not since the protests of Tiananmen Square in 1989 have so many Chinese risked...
Venezuelan migrants clash with Mexican police, pollute Rio Grande on Texas border, officials say
Venezuelan migrants clashed with Mexican authorities Monday as police tried clearing out a camp near the Rio Grande.
US News and World Report
Student Released From Pro-Russian Forces Had to Share Food and Sleeping Bag, He Says
STAROBESHEVE, Russian-controlled Ukraine (Reuters) - A student newly discharged from Russian proxy forces in Ukraine says he was equipped with a Soviet-era bolt-action rifle, and had to share rations and a sleeping bag when first sent to the front. "When times were hard, we had a certain number of people...
