KTVL
Oregon nurses union accuses Providence of 'ongoing wage theft,' asks DA to investigate
PORTLAND, Ore. — The union representing Oregon nurses asked the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office to investigate Providence Health & Services, alleging “ongoing wage theft against frontline nurses and other health care workers” at the hospital. According to the Oregon Nurses Association, thousands of workers at...
KTVL
Give the gift of the outdoors: Parks and Rec offers holiday sale on annual parking passes
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is offering an Oregon State Parks 12- and 24-month parking permit sale through December. The yearly passes, normally $30, are on sale to holiday shoppers for $25. The 24-month pass is just $50. Without the passes, vehicle parking costs $5...
KTVL
43rd annual Rogue Valley Railroad Show brings together local train enthusiasts
CENTRAL POINT — The Rogue Valley is home to one of the longest-running railroad shows with this year's event making it 43 years in the Southern Oregon community. “I just always loved trains, I think I saw my first one when I was four years old, the next train I had I had to share with a cousin and that did not work out too well,” said Jim Davenport, a model train enthusiast. “But back in my auto racing days, I had a train set where my cars were.”
KTVL
From fall to winter: Big pattern change on the way for the Pacific Northwest
OREGON, USA — We've been mild and dry for the past couple weeks, a rare sight for the Pacific Northwest in November, but much colder and wetter weather is on the way starting this Sunday. A 'high pressure ridge' has been locked in on the west coast for the...
