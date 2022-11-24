ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

1520 The Ticket

Update: Elderly Pedestrian Struck by Pickup in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released more information about the vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred near Silver Lake last week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Monday a pick-up driven by a 37-year-old Rochester man was stopped in the westbound lane of 14th St. Northeast waiting to make a right turn onto northbound Broadway Ave. The driver told officers he looked both ways then proceeded to begin the right hand turn when he struck a pedestrian, described as an 81-year-old man, in the crosswalk.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
RED WING, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Included in Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area is included in a winter weather advisory for much of the day tomorrow because of an approaching storm system that could dump more than half of a foot of snow on parts of southern Minnesota. The National Weather Service posted the advisory...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Acquitted of Vehicular Homicide Charge

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of being under the influence of drugs when he ran over and killed his girlfriend has been acquitted of the most serious charge he faced. 44-year-old Dewain Siewert was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and DWI in 2019 after testing of...
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

More than 100 waterfowl found dead on Waseca lake

WASECA, Minn. — The city of Waseca says more than 100 waterfowl were found dead on Loon Lake Sunday, all of which are suspected of suffering from disease. A Facebook post from the city said officers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were first made aware of the deaths on Nov. 20. Samples from the birds were collected and sent to the lab for testing, but local wildlife experts say they suspect the birds all died from disease. At this point, it's unclear if the more than 100 Canadian geese and 25 mallard ducks suffered from the avian flu.
WASECA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Traffic Crash Leads to Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police response to reports of a traffic crash this afternoon in Red Wing led to an officer-involved shooting. The website MN Crime is reporting the incident occurred around 1 PM near Bay Point Park. Law enforcement radio traffic indicates an officer was sent to the area after multiple reports came in about a vehicle that had smashed into a utility pole.
RED WING, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Olmsted County Jail Detainee Accused of Threatening Officer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center is accused of threatening to shoot a detention deputy. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a felony threats charge against 45-year-old Devon Sackett on Tuesday. Prosecutors say Sackett threatened the deputy multiple times. The criminal complaint...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Lake City Man Avoids Prison For Death of Teenage Skateboarder

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Lake City man will not be headed to prison for causing the death of a teenage skateboarder last year. 86-year-old Bernard Quist today was given a stayed 57-month prison term and was ordered to spend 180 days in jail for his conviction on a criminal vehicular homicide charge. The judge in the case instructed Quist to serve the jail term in 10-day increments each year on the anniversary of the death of 16-year-old Adriana Simon.
LAKE CITY, MN
1520 The Ticket

New Coffee Shop Opening Soon In NE Rochester

I have visited every single coffee shop in Rochester, Minnesota. No, not all on the same day, silly, but I have spent money at every single one. I'm a mom and right now I'm doing three radio shows a day so caffeine is basically the definition of my life. And now, another coffee shop is almost ready to open, which means, I've got one more to visit!
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

