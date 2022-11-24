Read full article on original website
Victims of fatal Decatur shooting identified; Decatur residents speak on safety concerns
Two men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting Sunday at a Decatur apartment complex. Decatur Police said 29-year-old Codey Ray Schepp and 42-year-old Quinton Lamon Owens were found about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Wheeler Estate Apartments on McEntire Lane SW. Police have not said whether there...
Decatur Police on scene of death investigation
Decatur Police are on the scene of a death investigation. Police responded to a report around 1:30p.m. at the Wheeler Estate Apartments, at 134 McEntire Ln. SW. Decatur Police say two bodies were located inside the apartment. The causes of their deaths have yet to be determined. Detectives with the...
Better Business Bureau of North Alabama hosting free scam prevention seminar
The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama makes sure you don't fall victim to scams this holiday season. It's hosting a free scam prevention seminar on Tuesday, December 6. It will be at The Beasley Center in Athens from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. You must...
Franklin County EMA announces all outdoor warning sirens are temporarily out of service
Technical problems have rendered all outdoor warning sirens in Franklin County out of service as of Monday afternoon. The county's emergency management agency said it has contacted a company to assess the issue and plans to have them repaired as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, a risk of severe weather for...
Whataburger now open in Madison
Traffic in Madison officially has reason to get a bit more hectic. After months of anticipation, the Whataburger at 7833 U.S. 72 finally opened Monday. The restaurant is open 24/7, but for now only is serving customers via its double drive-thrus. Diners will be able to eat inside and place online/curbside orders soon, according to a news release. And once inside, guests can check out a custom interior mural featuring Madison’s hometown landmarks.
Sunny and seasonable Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday evening
Morning cloud cover gives way to plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon. High temperatures in the low 60s will be seasonable for late November standards. Lows drop into the mid 40s tonight under mostly clear skies. The threat for severe weather is increasing across North Alabama Tuesday afternoon through sunrise Wednesday....
Local business enjoys Small Business Saturday
Alabamians shopped small to support local small businesses. Small business Saturday is a great opportunity for residents to support local small businesses. Waay31 caught up with LJ'z Backyard Bayou in Harvest. "I hear just about daily how people are looking for small businesses, how they want to come and support,"...
