Traffic in Madison officially has reason to get a bit more hectic. After months of anticipation, the Whataburger at 7833 U.S. 72 finally opened Monday. The restaurant is open 24/7, but for now only is serving customers via its double drive-thrus. Diners will be able to eat inside and place online/curbside orders soon, according to a news release. And once inside, guests can check out a custom interior mural featuring Madison’s hometown landmarks.

MADISON, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO