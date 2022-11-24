ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police on scene of death investigation

Decatur Police are on the scene of a death investigation. Police responded to a report around 1:30p.m. at the Wheeler Estate Apartments, at 134 McEntire Ln. SW. Decatur Police say two bodies were located inside the apartment. The causes of their deaths have yet to be determined. Detectives with the...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Whataburger now open in Madison

Traffic in Madison officially has reason to get a bit more hectic. After months of anticipation, the Whataburger at 7833 U.S. 72 finally opened Monday. The restaurant is open 24/7, but for now only is serving customers via its double drive-thrus. Diners will be able to eat inside and place online/curbside orders soon, according to a news release. And once inside, guests can check out a custom interior mural featuring Madison’s hometown landmarks.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Sunny and seasonable Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday evening

Morning cloud cover gives way to plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon. High temperatures in the low 60s will be seasonable for late November standards. Lows drop into the mid 40s tonight under mostly clear skies. The threat for severe weather is increasing across North Alabama Tuesday afternoon through sunrise Wednesday....
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Local business enjoys Small Business Saturday

Alabamians shopped small to support local small businesses. Small business Saturday is a great opportunity for residents to support local small businesses. Waay31 caught up with LJ'z Backyard Bayou in Harvest. "I hear just about daily how people are looking for small businesses, how they want to come and support,"...
HARVEST, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy