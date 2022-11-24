Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
John Settle out as Kentucky running backs coach
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football has made the first of what could be several staff changes. John Settle has been fired after two seasons as the Wildcats’ running backs coach. Settle also helped out with special teams. Settle was hired in 2021 after spending eleven seasons at Wisconsin....
UK Men’s Soccer falls in NCAA Sweet 16
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s soccer (15-1-5, 5-0-3 Sun Belt) ended its 2022 campaign with a heartbreaking 1-2 Sweet 16 loss to Pittsburgh (11-4-5, 3-2-3 ACC) on Sunday at The Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. After receiving the top overall No. 1 seed for the first time...
UK volleyball wins 6th-straight SEC title
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky volleyball team (20-7, 15-3 SEC) swept South Carolina 3-0 (25-21, 29-27, 25-16) on Saturday afternoon inside Memorial Coliseum to claim its sixth-straight Southeastern Conference volleyball championship. According to UK Athletics, Senior Azhani Tealer once again led the way for the Wildcats, hammering home 16...
Kentucky tops No. 25 in Governor’s Cup battle to win 4-straight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats football team (7-5) finished the regular season on a high note, snapping a two-game losing streak against their rival, the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (7-6) 26-13 at Kroger Field on Saturday, keeping the Governor’s Cup trophy in Lexington. The Cardinals were favored by a field goal.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Some Wild Weather for Next Week. From highs in the 60s to a few snowflakes, I’m tracking some wild weather this week. We’ll start out the week with a mix of sun and clouds before our next weather maker arrives late on Tuesday.
Mayfield artist brings tornado-inspired piece to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The December 2021 tornadoes cut deep into so many western Kentucky communities. In Mayfield, the scars are still visible as the rebuild continues. “We know people that completely lost their homes, some are still rebuilding as we go into winter again,” said Justine Riley, an artist and Mayfield native.
Kentucky Newsmakers 11/27: Winchester Mayor-Elect JoEllen Reed; Catholic Action Center’s Ginny Ramsey
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Winchester Mayor-Elect JoEllen Reed and Catholic Action Center director and co-founder Ginny Ramsey. As mayor, Reed will be replacing the ‘retiring’ mayor, Ed Burtner, who has given an amazing 40 years of service...
Lexington mayor asks to expand city’s flock camera pilot program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is asking to expand the city’s flock camera pilot program. Earlier this year, 25 flock license plate readers were installed throughout the city. The readers take still photos of license plates, to help with local investigations. Mayor Gorton and Police Chief...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WOW! That wind was wild on Sunday. Some weather stations recorded peak wind gusts of more than 50 mph. From highs in the 60s to a few snowflakes, I’m tracking some wild weather this week. We’ll start out the week with a mix of sun and clouds before our next weather maker arrives late on Tuesday.
Sneak peek at special Maker’s Mark bottles to benefit LexArts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is known for horses and bourbon, and LexArts is celebrating both this week. Along the painted Horse Mania statues that dotted the city, some special bottles of Marker’s Mark are being auctioned off to benefit the arts organization. The Whisky Wall of Wonder doesn’t...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds blow in some stronger storms
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A potent system will be moving in on Tuesday night. It could lead to some strong storms. You shouldn’t find any issues with your Monday. Highs will be right around where they should be for late November. That means those numbers probably reach the upper 40s to low 50s for highs.
Golden Alert cancelled for 80-year-old Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Golden Alert for Douglas Amburgey has been canceled. He has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL: The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. 80-year-old Douglas Amburgey was last seen at around 11:30 PM on Saturday night at...
Amid rising flu cases, Ky. doctors say fewer people are taking measures to protect themselves
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Sickness is still spreading across Kentucky. Doctors in southern Kentucky say they are seeing a lot of flu cases. Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and its clinics have been really busy the past few days. The parking lot has been packed today, and getting a space has been a little challenging because of the walk-in traffic.
Police investigating Ky. cemetery theft
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a theft at a cemetery in Scott County. The Scott County Sherriff’s office said on their Facebook page, that last Wednesday, a man was videoed taking miscellaneous items from a headstone at Crestlawn Cemetery. The sheriff’s office says that was the only headstone targeted.
Lex Fire Department investigates house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a house fire on the 500 block of Ashley Way. Officials say that the fire started at around 12:45 on Sunday morning. Two people were in the house at the time and made it out safely without injuries, but the...
Lexington businesses participating in ‘Small Business Saturday’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Angel Fluker is the owner of Angelic Hearts in Julietta Market at Greyline Station. “Small business means everything to me,” said Fluker. “It’s an opportunity to support a dream. Also, it gives us an opportunity to support the community back once we make the money here. It is the heartbeat of whatever community you’re in.”
Man accused of trying to drive car at Lexington police fails to appear in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of trying to drive his car at Lexington police officers is now facing a warrant for not appearing in court. Monday morning, Darion Reese was supposed to have a preliminary hearing in Fayette District Court but did not appear. Reese did not show...
Hank the Horse heads to New York City
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s bell-ringing season and Hank the Horse is heading to New York City in support of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Hank left his home in Paris Sunday morning. After spending a few nights in Pennsylvania, Hank will arrive in Times Square to officially kick off Giving Tuesday.
Leftover Thanksgiving meals help local shelters in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s been 23 winters at the Catholic Action Center. Ginny Ramsey works at the Catholic Action Center and said as the weather gets colder it doesn’t get any easier for those at the center. “There are hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of folks out...
Police investigate early morning shooting on Winchester Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries...
