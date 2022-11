The offseason has officially begun for the Arizona Wildcats. A season after finishing 1-11 and last place in the Pac-12, the UA in Year 2 of the Jedd Fisch era went 5-7, knocked off a ranked opponent in 12th-ranked UCLA (and did it on the road in what could’ve been the last game at the Rose Bowl for Arizona), and ended a five-game losing skid to rival Arizona State on Friday in a 38-35 win.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO