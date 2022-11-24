ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Fronteras Desk

Tucson's fare-free transit could end next year

Tucson officials say free public transit will not continue into 2023 if the city cannot find new funding for the program. Transit users in Tucson have been getting fare-free rides on the city’s street car, buses and vans since 2020, thanks to a program funded by emergency COVID-19 relief money.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Another warm week with chilly overnight lows

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona enters another week with high temperatures in the 70s in Tucson and mid to upper 60s in Sierra Vista. The slight breeze will continue through the middle of the week with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s in Tucson and 30s and 40s in Sierra Vista.
TUCSON, AZ
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events

AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Wind and warm temperatures with rain on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system up north is bringing Southern Arizona more wind and possible rain at the end of the week. Saturday and Sunday will have the highest chance of isolated showers in Tucson and Sierra Vista. The wind will continue with gusts around 5...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Historic Old Tucson film studio reopens after 2 years

It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In April, American Heritage...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

A breezy and mild start to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The morning clouds will gradually clear throughout the day, with breezy southwest winds picking up this afternoon. Highs will stay in the low 70s, with a brief drop to the 60s Tuesday as a storm system passes to our north. Dry and warmer conditions return...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities looking for dog that was stolen, dumped in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a dog that was stolen and then abandoned in Marana. The Marana Police Department said Bruno was taken by a suspect from his backyard Saturday night. The suspect was later arrested, but Bruno is still missing. Bruno, around 12 years...
MARANA, AZ
thevailvoice.com

September 2022 and Full Monsoon Climate Report

Rainfall for September was generally average for the Vail area. I recorded 1.67” of rain, which is about ¼” below my 12-year average of 1.91.” Rainfall in the Vail readership area ranged from about 1.5” to just over 3.” Mescal reported the higher rain amounts. The Tucson airport recorded 0.81” which is below its 30-year average of 1.32.” Rainfall varied greatly over the Tucson metro area with low ½” rain amounts reported (mainly on the northwest side) to between 5” and 6” in the Green Valley area. Green Valley received over 3” of rain from one storm during the month when moisture from Hurricane Kay moved into the area.
VAIL, AZ
Greyson F

National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town

A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

The Loop is Tucson’s hidden gem for bikers, walkers

After a long, hot summer, the weather in Tucson is starting to cool off and people are wanting to get outside to enjoy it. If you’re into walking, jogging, running, biking or horseback riding, think about checking out the Chuck Huckelberry Loop. The Loop, as it’s most commonly known,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County’s “tripledemic” is getting worse just in time for Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is in full swing in Pima County. Three respiratory diseases have converged, not just in Pima County, but statewide. RSV cases are ten times higher than normal, the flu season started much earlier and cases are nearly doubling every week and COVID-19 cases have increased here by 61% in the past week alone.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Betsy and Michael Feinberg to serve 5 years for $5 million fraud

Michael Feinberg, 73, and Betsy Feinberg, 80, former Sedona residents now living in Tucson, were sentenced on Nov. 15, by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto, to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding 168 people, mainly Sedona area residents, of more than $5 million.
SEDONA, AZ
Greyson F

High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health Violations

A local restaurant didn't perform well on its health inspection.Portuguese Gravity/Unsplash. Even the highest-rated and reviewed restaurants can falter when it comes to their health inspection. Locations can look pristine and picture-perfect, and yet be hit with violation after violation. All of that is true with one particular Tucson restaurant, which has exceptional ratings across the board, including a perfect 5 on Yelp and 4.9 on Google. Even the best user reviews are not able to save a restaurant from less-than-desirable results when the health inspector stops by.
TUCSON, AZ

