Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
V7 snaps up $33M to automate training data for computer vision AI models
That’s given rise to a wave of startups aiming to speed up that process. In the latest development, V7 Labs, which has built tech to automate notations and other categorizing of data needed for AI training models, has raised $33 million in funding after seeing strong demand for its services.
TechCrunch
Google, Microsoft-backed VerSe Innovation cuts 5% of workforce, reduces salaries
The Bengaluru-based startup informed impacted employees on Friday and separately held a town hall meeting on Monday where it announced pay cuts to its remaining staff, people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. It’s a major turn for VerSe Innovation, which is backed by the likes of Google and Microsoft...
TechCrunch
Deepomatic wants to build the AI-based computer vision companion for field workers
EnBW New Ventures and Orbia Ventures are leading the newly announced funding round, which Deepomatic closed in October. Existing investors Alven, Hi-Inov Dentressangl and Swisscom Ventures are participating once again in this new round. The startup has been around for a few years, as I first covered Deeepomatic back in...
TechCrunch
Meta hit with ~$275M GDPR penalty for Facebook data-scraping breach
The €265 million (~$275 million) fine was announced today by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), the tech giant’s lead regulator for the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The DPC confirmed that the decision, which was adopted on Friday, records findings of infringement of Articles...
TechCrunch
Cameroonian crypto and savings platform Ejara raises $8M, led by Anthemis and Dragonfly
London-based venture capital firm Anthemis co-led the growth round alongside crypto-focused fund Dragonfly Capital. Anthemis is a follow-on investor in Ejara, having also led the fintech’s $2 million seed round announced last October. Participating VC firms in this new financing include other follow-on investors Mercy Corps Ventures, Coinshares Ventures...
TechCrunch
Efficient growth? No problem, bootstrapped startups say
Investors these days want to see not only growth, but also a path to profitability — and it isn’t always easy for venture-backed startups to suddenly correct course. But their bootstrapped peers have a leg up, a recent report shows. Let’s explore. — Anna. Cheaper growth.
TechCrunch
Amazon CloudWorks Internet Monitor lets you track connection-related performance issues
These kinds of issues are harder to track down because they vary so greatly and depend on a lot of factors that are mostly out of your control. Amazon wants to make it easier to track these kinds of issues on apps running on AWS infrastructure with a new service called Amazon CloudWorks Internet Monitor. It’s announcing the new service this week at AWS re:Invent.
TechCrunch
Apple and Huish devise clever pricing model for divers with Oceanic+ app
Pre-installed on the watch is a Depth app, which shows depth, water temperature and a few other things. As a scuba diver, however, you need more than that. To avoid decompression sickness (the bends), you need a dive computer that logs how long you stay at certain depths. The precise instruments measuring and logging depth and time, paired with an algorithm, makes up a dive computer. This is pretty specialized stuff, and it makes sense that Apple decided to partner with an external supplier — in this case the scuba veterans at Huish Outdoors.
TechCrunch
Move over, operators — consultants are the new nontraditional VC
This year has seen a wave of startup consultant firms looking to raise venture funds of their own to take stakes in companies they are already working with or that align with their practice. In theory, this makes total sense because both consultants and venture capitalists have the same goal at the end of the day: helping companies grow.
TechCrunch
Amie grabbed $7 million for its opinionated calendar and todo app
Other investors in the round include Creandum, Guillermo Rauch, Hanno Renner and Quick Coffee Ventures. Amie competes with a new wave of calendar startups, including Vimcal, Magical, Fantastical, Cron and Rise. It’s a crowded space but Amie thinks it can provide a better user experience. As I wrote in...
TechCrunch
Logistics and procurement on autopilot is the future Cofactr wants to live in
Cofactr addresses a suite of challenges for electronics producers through pre-manufacturing, third-party logistics services and supply chain automation. By providing these products as a unified strategic solution, the goal is to enable hardware manufacturers the ability to get to production volume without investing in the specialized facilities or headcount historically needed to manage electronic components.
TechCrunch
Microsoft 365 faces darkening GDPR compliance clouds after German report
The working group’s update could crank up pressure on Microsoft 365 customers in Germany — and elsewhere in the European Union where the same data protection framework applies and other regulators are also investigating cloud services’ GDPR compliance — to reassess usage of its software and/or seek out less compliance-challenged alternatives.
TechCrunch
What’s the next on crypto’s chopping block?
It’s me! Hi! (I’m not the problem, just the podcast’s host, here to bring you the latest greatest in startup and tech news this fine Monday morning). Welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. And for those of you who hummed the first sentence of this post, extra points to you.
TechCrunch
Nufa lets you live up to unrealistic beauty standards at the tap of an app
The new mobile app “seamlessly transforms the human body into a picture in one click,” as it considers muscle structure, body type, skin color, body position and even tattoos to provide a “digital experience that hardly differs from real body transformation pics.”. “For women, we have an...
TechCrunch
On affinity-focused fintechs, the future of BNPL and more
Worse, fintech didn’t escape the recent waves of tech layoffs, with high-profile companies like Brex, Chime and Stripe making headlines for this disheartening reason over the last few weeks. And yet, fintech startups are still getting founded and funded this year. Of the 223 companies in Y Combinator’s summer...
TechCrunch
AirTree and Greycroft return to lead Australian regtech FrankieOne’s Series A+
The funding included a group of returning investors, including lead backers AirTree Ventures and Greycroft, and participants Reinventure (financial services company Westpac’s venture arm), Tidal Ventures and Apex Capital Partners, which are all also existing investors. New strategic investors include Binance Labs and Kraken Ventures. Founded in 2019 by...
TechCrunch
Say hello to the TechCrunch+ Cyber Monday sale!
TechCrunch+ is TechCrunch’s founder-focused analytical arm. We cover the trends behind the news, dig into venture capital numbers, report on how startups are executing today, and share advice and insight from tech operators. We’d love for you to join us. You may have noticed more TechCrunch+ material on...
TechCrunch
Interim rate of return: A better approach to valuing early-stage startups
Valuation caps, for instance, are now employed in most early-stage convertible instruments. By imposing a ceiling on the price at which a convertible instrument converts to future stock ownership, valuation caps were intended to protect early-stage investors from extreme, unexpected growth (and, consequently, equity positions deemed excessively small by such investors).
TechCrunch
AWS announces Digital Sovereignty Pledge
Matt Garman, AWS’s senior vice president of Sales, Marketing and Global Services, notes that giving customers control over their data has always been a priority for AWS, but with constantly shifting and evolving legal requirements, managing all of this has become increasingly complex. “In many places around the world,...
TechCrunch
WhatsApp rolls out a feature that makes it easier to message yourself
Called “Message Yourself,” the feature lets users send notes, reminders and shopping lists to themselves on WhatsApp. On Monday, the Meta-owned instant messaging app announced the rollout of the new messaging feature that will reach all its Android and iPhone users in the coming weeks. It was initially tested with some beta testers, WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo reported in late October. The company has confirmed to TechCrunch that the feature has begun rolling out globally.
Comments / 0