ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fourteen people publicly lashed by Taliban in soccer stadium

By Brady Knox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIYG6_0jLuIcWV00

F ourteen people were publicly lashed by the Taliban in a soccer stadium in another apparent sign that the group is returning to its old ways of rule.

Public lashings in stadiums were a hallmark of Taliban rule in the 1990s. Some had hoped that the new reign would see them moderate their harsh policies, but events like the public flogging on Wednesday underscore the Taliban's long-standing reliance on brutal public displays. Twelve of the 14 people were lashed for crimes ranging from adultery to theft, Taliban officials said, according to the Associated Press . Each victim received between 21 and 39 lashes in full view of hundreds of spectators.

ONE YEAR AFTER TALIBAN TAKEOVER, AFGHAN SOCIETY IS IN TATTERS

Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
Taliban fighters stand guard at an explosion site, near a mosque, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.


"Fourteen people, including three women were lashed in the presence of scholars, authorities and people ... for different sins including adultery, robbery and other forms of corruption in a football stadium in Logar (province)," a statement from the group's Supreme Court said, adding the separate lashings of two other people elsewhere in the province, Reuters reported .

“Sharia law is the only solution for problems in Afghanistan and must be implemented,” the deputy governor of Logar, Enayatullah Shuja, said in a statement defending the action obtained by reporters.

The governor's office sent out an invite for locals to watch the lashings beforehand over social media, inviting “honorable scholars, mujahideen, elders, tribal leaders and local people” to attend.

The first lashing of the Taliban's new rule occurred earlier this month when 19 people received 39 lashes each for crimes ranging from adultery to theft and running away from home.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER
Despite the Taliban's public declarations that they would become more progressive, the group has shown no willingness to lessen its brutality.

Comments / 15

Tommyo Success
4d ago

takes real feckless men with guns to do this lashing, stoning, yes real feckless men to use guns to abuse, threaten and murder, oh wait that happens in the US too.

Reply(1)
4
Related
The Independent

19 people lashed in northeast province in Afghanistan, Supreme Court confirms

In a first official confirmation that the Taliban has resorted to strict implementation of Islamic law, the Supreme Court said that nineteen people in northeastern Afghanistan were lashed for adultery, theft and running away from home.The Taliban, when they took over Afghanistan last year in August, had promised to be more moderate and show leniency toward women and minority rights.However, a Supreme Court official, Abdul Rahim Rashid, said on Sunday that 10 men and nine women were lashed 39 times each in Taloqan city in northeastern Takhar province, on 11 November. .The lashings for their “crimes” took place on...
americanmilitarynews.com

Iranian schoolgirl dies after reportedly being beaten for refusing song praising Ayatollah

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A 16-year-old girl beaten by security forces in the northwestern Iranian city of Ardabil for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem when her school was raided by agents has died of her injuries. The Coordinating...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
256K+
Followers
73K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy