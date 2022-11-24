Read full article on original website
Guanella Pass closes for winter, but recreation remains nearby￼
Guanella Pass Road and Scenic Byway is closed for the winter, and dispersed camping along the road is now prohibited. Reopening will likely take place on Friday, May 26, ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Camping is only allowed in areas formally designated by the U.S. Forest Service. A large parking...
3 snowstorms this week might prop up sagging snowpack levels at Summit County ski resorts
Copper Mountain Resort is the only resort in Summit County reporting above average snowpack on its slopes, according to OpenSnow data, but two storms that will pass through this week might help ski areas catch up. With a base depth of 12 inches, Copper is at 105% of its average...
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Winter weather, updates on housing developments including Uptown 240 and Smith Ranch
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Avalanche closes I-70 near Loveland Ski Area Nov. 21; Vail Pass skiers trigger slide Nov. 19. “Deep blue, Alpine” skies and “soft, glittering snow” enticed four skiers to take turns down a north-facing slope...
Goods in the Woods art fair coming to Keystone’s Warren Station
Keystone Resort will host a local holiday art fair on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Warren Station Center for the Arts. The holiday marketplace and art fair will feature local artists, crafters, and live music from the NewArkansans from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Vail Mountain confident in December openings for new Sun Down, Game Creek lifts
Vail Mountain is confident in achieving December openings for the new Sun Down Express lift and the newly upgraded Game Creek Express lift. The mountain this week released pictures of the project and said concrete foundations were poured, lift towers were flown into place and sheave assemblies were bolted onto the towers earlier this fall.
Summit County ski areas rise and fall on Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine’s best ski area lists
Every year, ski and snowboard publications — like Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine — release lists for the best ski areas in the U.S. Without fail, all four of Summit County’s ski areas land somewhere within the top-30 to top-40 of the best ski areas in the nation.
Did you know holiday light displays can affect the environment? Here’s how Summit County can help with that.
The White River National Forest is an inherent part of Summit County’s natural landscape. Due to the proximity, many of Summit’s towns and neighborhoods are surrounded by the forest’s treeline. This means moose, fox, deer and other animal sightings are a common occurrence for Summit residents. It...
This week in history Nov. 25, 1922: Accident on Boreas, work on Baldy tunnel speeds up and a successful picture show
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Nov. 25, 1922. Last Monday afternoon, several of the Blue Valley stock growers made a shipment of cattle to the Denver market. The train left Breckenridge with 18 cars of cattle with four engines. When they reached Boreas, the two pusher engines disconnected from the train and left the caboose standing on the grade. The trainmen released the brakes to run the cab far enough down to catch up with the main train and a brake rod broke, causing the brakes to fail, and nothing could stop the caboose from running into the train.
Opinion | Bruce Butler: It’s time to clean up
The start of the holiday/Christmas season should be a time for special reflection over the past year and a look toward the future. Despite our challenges in Summit County, we remain very fortunate to call one of the most beautiful places in the world “home.”. Now in my 23rd...
Ask Eartha: How can restaurants start composting?
I collect my food scraps at home but the restaurant I work at doesn’t. I’d like to help them start composting. How do I start?. High-five for composting your food scraps! You’ve joined over 2,300 Summit County residents who all use High Country Conservation Center’s free food scrap program. Just this year, we’ve collectively composted 233,860 pounds of food waste. And yes — restaurants can get in on the action, too. In fact, about 25 restaurants across the county are already composting their food scraps.
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Nov. 27
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Bianca, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female. Ceedee, 1 year,...
“Tell the truth”: Shedding new light on the Sand Creek Massacre with an exhibit 10 years in the making
Waylon Rogers emerged from the exhibit at the History Colorado Center in Denver with his 18-month-old daughter, Ailani, squirming playfully in his arms. A tribal leader for the Northern Cheyenne, he had just finished touring the museum maze that tells the complex story of the Sand Creek Massacre — for the first time, in the words of the people still deeply scarred by the 1864 military slaughter of more than 230 mostly elders, women and children.
Respiratory illnesses on the rise nationally, including Pitkin County
Colorado state officials have warned that respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the state, including Pitkin County. RSV is a common respiratory illness that comes around in the fall and winter and usually presents mild symptoms. But this year, health officials have said they’re seeing an unprecedented number of cases, with more severe symptoms affecting toddlers and children, according to The New York Times.
‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70
EAGLE COUNTY — Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
Rachel Olguin-Fresquez, former Eagle County judge, transitions to 5th Judicial District court
On Oct. 25, Gov. Jared Polis appointed the newest judge of the 5th Judicial District. Presiding over Clear Creek, Summit, Lake and Eagle counties, Rachel Olguin-Fresquez has filled Judge Russell Granger’s seat on the bench following his Nov. 1 retirement. Olguin-Fresquez has years of experience working within the 5th...
