CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is cementing his reputation for being able to use whatever he's got and do whatever is necessary — sometimes just enough — to win. With top receiver Ja'Marr Chase still out with a hip injury and running back Joe Mixon in concussion protocol, the Bengals quarterback leaned on receiver Tee Higgins, backup running back Samaje Perine and little-used players such as running back Trayveon Williams and receiver Trenton Irwin.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO