Citrus County Chronicle
Hurts has Eagles off and running toward best record in NFL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Rodgers entered the Packers' game against the Eagles as the reigning two-time NFL MVP. Jalen Hurts showed in the head-to-head matchup why he could be the one to take the award from Rodgers. Hurts cemented his status as a top MVP candidate with a game...
Citrus County Chronicle
QB switch does nothing to help improve terrible Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans benched Davis Mills for Kyle Allen this week with coach Lovie Smith saying the switch gave them their best chance to win against the Miami Dolphins. Instead, it led to yet another embarrassing loss in a season full of them to keep the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mike White can make case he's the Jets' QB of now and future
Mike White is the present for the New York Jets. And maybe even the future. Sure, overreactions are part of the playbook on Mondays during the NFL season. But this might not qualify as such.
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns' Watson back from NFL ban, clear to start in Houston
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson won't have a playbook for everything that lies ahead. The practices, meetings, film work, making handoffs, throwing passes for the Browns, all of that will be easy, second nature. The rest: protesters, heightened scrutiny and pointed questions, will be unscripted.
Citrus County Chronicle
Texans brace for Deshaun Watson's return with Browns
HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson was a star with the Houston Texans. Then he became disgruntled and later disgraced. After sitting out an entire season, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. There, he has missed most of another as punishment amid sexual misconduct allegations. Come Sunday, he'll be...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Chiefs adding ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, adding some much-needed depth with a player that was recently released from the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
Citrus County Chronicle
Justin Tucker's leg couldn't save Ravens this time
The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do. After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.
Citrus County Chronicle
Titans need to tweak offense to ease load on Henry, defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans must work through some offensive issues to relieve the pressure on both two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry and one of the league's stingiest defenses. A team that has been one of the NFL's best under coach Mike Vrabel scoring touchdowns inside...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jags' Lawrence finally looks like generational quarterback
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence finally looks like the generational quarterback the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. He no longer is making progress or showing flashes or offering glimpses. The former Clemson star has emerged as the team’s primary playmaker, the ultimate centerpiece for a franchise that spent the last two decades longing for one.
Citrus County Chronicle
Burrow, Bengals now at 7-4 after hard-fought win over Titans
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is cementing his reputation for being able to use whatever he's got and do whatever is necessary — sometimes just enough — to win. With top receiver Ja'Marr Chase still out with a hip injury and running back Joe Mixon in concussion protocol, the Bengals quarterback leaned on receiver Tee Higgins, backup running back Samaje Perine and little-used players such as running back Trayveon Williams and receiver Trenton Irwin.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ravens' Harbaugh speaks with Jackson about offensive tweet
Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said he spoke with Lamar Jackson on Monday about the star quarterback's profane postgame tweet directed at a fan a day earlier, saying the language Jackson used was out of character. Jackson, meanwhile, insisted on Twitter that he did not intend to disrespect anyone's sexual orientation...
Citrus County Chronicle
LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain
Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half.
Michael Porter Jr.'s Updated Injury Status For Rockets-Nuggets Game
Michael Porter Jr. has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets.
