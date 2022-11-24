ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Johnson City Press

West Ridge prevails in final day of Food City Classic

BLUFF CITY — The defense stepped up in a big way for the West Ridge girls basketball team on Saturday night. Ultimately, the Lady Wolves came away with a dominating 63-48 win over South Greene at the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

David Crockett to meet Unicoi County in Hardee's Classic showdown

The showdown is set for the 33rd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament championship. Defending tournament champion David Crockett, a 7-time winner of the Hardee’s Classic, will take on 5-time Hardee’s champ Unicoi County in Saturday’s title game set for 7:30 p.m.

