They’re fleeing war, but they’re flying like fat cats. Four lion cubs rescued from Ukraine with the help of a Hamptons mogul are being flown by private jet to the United States. Andy Sabin — the New York metal refiner who’s also the board president of the South Fork Natural History Museum — has put up $50,000 to rescue the baby lions. The fuzzy fliers will arrive in America via a luxury Gulfsteam G650, and will then be relocated to their new home at an animal sanctuary in Minnesota. Sabin was alerted to the animals’ plight by the International Fund for Animal Welfare,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO