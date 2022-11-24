ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uxbridge, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Police with help from K9, arrest two, seize $50,000 in cocaine, $10,000 in cash

With the help of a K9, police say that they arrested two while seizing a large quantity of drugs and cash. According to police, on November 17, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with members of the Newport Police Department’s Investigative Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant on Palm Street in the city of Pawtucket.
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Warwick woman facing charges following slashing

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick woman is facing charges after she allegedly cut two people with a pocketknife.  Cranston police say they were called to Alto Street around 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The mother and daughter who live there told officers they were “slashed” with a pocketknife by the daughter’s ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend. Both […]
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Woman accused of slashing a mother and daughter with a knife in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A mother and daughter were allegedly stabbed Sunday by the current girlfriend of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Alto Street. Police said the female suspect, identified as 23-year-old Shania Vincent of Warwick, allegedly slashed both women with a knife...
WARWICK, RI
NECN

No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute

The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
LOWELL, MA
GoLocalProv

Shots Fired at Car With Couple Inside in Providence

Providence Police are investigating a report of shots being fired at individuals in a car in Providence on Sunday morning. Shortly before 1 AM Sunday morning, police say they were flagged down on Broad Street by Potters Avenue for a report of shots fired at a vehicle. Police said that...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

1 person in custody for suspected DUI after crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken into custody by police Saturday after a two-car crash on Boston Neck Road in Saunderstown.   North Kingstown police are not releasing many details, but say 42-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.  The other driver had to be, “extricated” from their car […]
SAUNDERSTOWN, RI
MassLive.com

Officials ID victim in fatal pedestrian crash in Foxborough

Officials have identified a pedestrian who was stuck and killed by a car in Foxborough Saturday. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Michael Shaw, 57, of Foxborough. Around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, the Foxborough Police Department received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash

A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NECN

Car Crashes Into Lynn Building, Sending Multiple People to the Hospital

Multiple people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a car crashed into a building in Lynn, Massachusetts. Lynn police said patients were taken from the Chatham Street scene to Salem Hospital. Police did not confirm how many people were injured, and they had no immediate update on the extent of their injuries.
LYNN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theweektoday.com

Police break up wild turkey fight

A brawl most fowl occurred at Dartmouth Police headquarters Sunday morning. According to a video posted to the department’s Facebook Page, Sgt. Scott Brooks had to break up a fight between two male wild turkeys. In the video, the two birds who were “ironically both named Tom” can be...
DARTMOUTH, MA

