Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Police with help from K9, arrest two, seize $50,000 in cocaine, $10,000 in cash
With the help of a K9, police say that they arrested two while seizing a large quantity of drugs and cash. According to police, on November 17, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with members of the Newport Police Department’s Investigative Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant on Palm Street in the city of Pawtucket.
Warwick woman facing charges following slashing
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick woman is facing charges after she allegedly cut two people with a pocketknife. Cranston police say they were called to Alto Street around 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The mother and daughter who live there told officers they were “slashed” with a pocketknife by the daughter’s ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend. Both […]
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Rhode Island accuse two of drug distribution/manufacturing near school
Police allege that a man and a woman from Rhode Island were distributing/manufacturing drugs near a school. According to police, 0n November 17th, the Pawtucket Police Departments Narcotic’s Unit along with Pawtucket Police K-9 Argo, executed a court ordered search warrant on Hancock Street in the city of Pawtucket.
ABC6.com
Woman accused of slashing a mother and daughter with a knife in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A mother and daughter were allegedly stabbed Sunday by the current girlfriend of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Alto Street. Police said the female suspect, identified as 23-year-old Shania Vincent of Warwick, allegedly slashed both women with a knife...
NECN
No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute
The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
GoLocalProv
Shots Fired at Car With Couple Inside in Providence
Providence Police are investigating a report of shots being fired at individuals in a car in Providence on Sunday morning. Shortly before 1 AM Sunday morning, police say they were flagged down on Broad Street by Potters Avenue for a report of shots fired at a vehicle. Police said that...
1 person in custody for suspected DUI after crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken into custody by police Saturday after a two-car crash on Boston Neck Road in Saunderstown. North Kingstown police are not releasing many details, but say 42-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. The other driver had to be, “extricated” from their car […]
Officials ID victim in fatal pedestrian crash in Foxborough
Officials have identified a pedestrian who was stuck and killed by a car in Foxborough Saturday. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Michael Shaw, 57, of Foxborough. Around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, the Foxborough Police Department received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at...
whdh.com
Autopsy shows man found dead in NH suffered blunt impact injuries, death was homicide
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - An autopsy completed on the body of Robert Prest, 83, who was found dead in his home on Center Road in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire on Wednesday shows he died of blunt impact head injuries and that his manner of death of was homicide, officials announced Friday.
Fall River Man Killed in Westport Crash on Thanksgiving Identified
WESTPORT — The man killed in a single-vehicle car crash on I-195 in Westport in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving Day has been identified as 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho of Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's office said Decarvalho was found dead in his car, which was on...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
Eyewitness News
Woman found laying on a child arrested for violating alcohol-specific protective order
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces charges in connection with a domestic violence incident that included her being drunk and laying on top of a child, according to South Windsor police. Kimberly Cournoyer, 39, was arrested on charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree breach of...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash
A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
Wayland’s Police Chief to resign after reaching ‘settlement agreement’ with the town
WAYLAND, Mass. — Wayland’s Police Chief Sean Gibbons will resign from his position effective on December 20 after reaching an ‘employment settlement agreement’ with the town. Gibbons was placed on administrative leave in March, just four months after he was appointed chief of police, according to...
NECN
Car Crashes Into Lynn Building, Sending Multiple People to the Hospital
Multiple people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a car crashed into a building in Lynn, Massachusetts. Lynn police said patients were taken from the Chatham Street scene to Salem Hospital. Police did not confirm how many people were injured, and they had no immediate update on the extent of their injuries.
“It was almost immediate”: Cambridge resident stunned by bold package theft
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Cambridge resident is warning others to be extra wary of package thieves after his Black Friday delivery was snatched less than an hour after arriving on his front doorstep. It happened on Chauncy Lane in the morning hours on Friday. The theft comes days after...
Eight hospitalized in New Bedford multi-vehicle crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A four vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital, Friday night. The crash took place shortly after 7 p.m., on Route 195 westbound in New Bedford. Officials closed all lanes of the highway as a safety precaution due to “low-light conditions,” according to the Massachusetts State Police.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
theweektoday.com
Police break up wild turkey fight
A brawl most fowl occurred at Dartmouth Police headquarters Sunday morning. According to a video posted to the department’s Facebook Page, Sgt. Scott Brooks had to break up a fight between two male wild turkeys. In the video, the two birds who were “ironically both named Tom” can be...
NECN
‘It's Frustrating': Bobcat Stolen From Peabody Man's Landscaping Business
A business owner in Peabody, Massachusetts, is out tens of thousands of dollars -- and without necessary equipment to run his business -- after his Bobcat was stolen this week. The Bobcat, used for landscaping and plowing, was stolen from a commercial property near the intersection of 1st Avenue and...
Comments / 0