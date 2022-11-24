Read full article on original website
WLUC
15-year-old Marquette dancer earns instructor certification; chosen as costume model
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s Cyber Monday, Ishpeming’s Santa Claus is preparing to make more appearances this month, and the United States Postal Services reminds you about upcoming Holiday shipping deadlines. Plus... 15-year-old Autumn Ring has recently received her certification for dance instruction and...
WLUC
Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency approves KBIC nonprofit
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Mashkiki, a nonprofit corporation founded by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC), has been approved by the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency. The approval means that KBIC-created entities will be the majority stakeholders of Frostbite Management, Inc., the company that owns and controls current KBIC cannabis businesses.
WLUC
Dickinson County business starts two new community outreach initiatives
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A business in Dickinson County is starting two new initiatives to get involved with the community. Danielle Hebert owns Pure Water and Air in Iron Mountain. This year, she is starting a giving tree and free coat rack in her store. The coat rack is...
WLUC
Marquette County Child Care Coalition announces pilot program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Child Care Coalition is teaming up with the Community Foundation of Marquette County to address the need for child care in the community. The organizations are bringing a child care business lab pilot program to the area. Marquette-Alger RESA, Great Start to Quality...
WLUC
Third defendant pleads ‘no contest’ in April 1 Norway Township assault
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A third defendant in the assault that took place in Norway Township on April 1 has pled no contest. Katherine Puma is one of six adults charged in connection to an assault against Trentin McWilliams. She pled no contest to the charge of misdemeanor aggravated assault in Dickinson County District Court Monday.
WLUC
Free ‘Giving with Gratitude: A kindness movement’ event coming to Kingsford
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Businesses in Dickinson County are looking to give back to the community this holiday season. “Giving with Gratitude, a kindness movement” is a free upcoming event in Kingsford. The idea is for businesses to give away a product for free during the event. Some products include free cupcakes and free photos with Santa.
WLUC
UP shelters advise holiday restraint when gifting pets
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that the holiday season is in full swing U.P. animal shelters remind everyone that bringing home a pet for Christmas may not be the best decision. Alger County Animal Shelter Caregiver Alexis Downing says while it may seem like a fun way to surprise...
WLUC
MI-HOPE program to make energy efficient upgrades to homes in UP counties
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has awarded Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) a $500,000 grant to aid the community through energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency program (MI-HOPE). According to a press release from...
wnmufm.org
NMU Police Department alerts community to possible impairing substances
(Marquette, MI) - The NMU Police Department says it has been made aware of the possibility of impairing substances being added to alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at student attended gatherings. The department sent out a warning this afternoon. The warning cautions attendees to not accept a drink from someone else...
WLUC
Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns for another year
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas. The Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns to the Peterson Auditorium for another Christmas season. The Christmas Concert will be held Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. You can find out more about the Christmas Concert here.
WLUC
‘Co-ops keep communities strong’: Marquette music co-op celebrates first of its kind event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette co-op celebrated the holidays with a first of its kind event Saturday afternoon. From Drifa Brewing Company to Zero Degree Art Gallery, businesses were celebrated at Hiawatha Music Co-Op. People could shop for possible gifts for the upcoming holidays. Executive Director of Hiawatha Music...
WILX-TV
Michigan man arrested in undercover trafficking sting operation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old man was arrested in the Upper Peninsula following an undercover sting operation. William Michael Brunk, a resident of Baraga County, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple felonies. According to authorities, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on a fake Snapchat account with a...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Man Dies In Hit=and-Run Accident; Suspect Identified
A Marquette man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Ishpeming Wednesday night, and Ishpeming Police say they have identified the driver that fled the scene. Officers were dispatched to 440 Ready Street at 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday following a report of a person being hit by a vehicle. The road is also known as Business Route 28 or County Road.
WLUC
UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Ishpeming Police Department, the driver of the vehicle involved in Wednesday night’s deadly hit-and-run has been identified. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time. TV6 will keep you updated with the latest information as...
Upper Peninsula man charged with soliciting undercover cop posing as underage girl online
An undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula has lead to the arrest of a man for contacting an officer, who was posing online as an underage girl, for sex.
WLUC
Honoring Upper Michigan’s Tribes Pt. 1: One UP group sheds light on state’s history of Native American boarding schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan group is working to bring Native American boarding school survivors’ stories to light. Last year, the U.S. government began investigating these institutions across the country after mass grave sites were discovered on the grounds of former native boarding schools in Canada. Three were identified in Michigan – one in Harbor Springs, one in Mt. Pleasant and one in Baraga.
WLUC
OutBack Art Fair hosts Winter OutBack
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An art fair has taken over Marquette. This weekend, the OutBack Art Fair hosted Winter OutBack. This scaled-back version of the art fair focused on winter and holiday crafts. Twenty-five vendors packed the Masonic Center Friday and Saturday to sell everything from paintings and photography to ceramics and jewelry.
wzmq19.com
1 Man dead after hit and run in Ishpeming
Ishpeming, Mich. (WZMQ) – A Marquette City man is dead following a hit and run in Ishpeming last night. Last night at 7:14pm the Ishpeming Police Department was called to a Car Crash where a 31 year old man was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened on 440...
WLUC
Zero Degrees Gallery features art by Marquette Senior High School student
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can shop for a Christmas Gift while helping a high school student say, “I made it” at Zero Degrees Gallery. Every three months, the Downtown Marquette gallery features a high school student who was nominated by teachers/mentors in the art world. Leo Barch...
WLUC
Hancock holds 51st annual Christmas Walk with community
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members and their families turned out Friday evening to participate in the festivities of Hancock’s annual Christmas Walk on Quincy St. “This is our 51st Christmas Walk in downtown Hancock,” said Hancock City Manager Mary Babcock. “The Hancock Business and Professional Association started this event, and the city now is partnering with the event, and I just hope that everyone enjoys the evening in Hancock.”
