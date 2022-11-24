ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

Related
WLUC

Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency approves KBIC nonprofit

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Mashkiki, a nonprofit corporation founded by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC), has been approved by the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency. The approval means that KBIC-created entities will be the majority stakeholders of Frostbite Management, Inc., the company that owns and controls current KBIC cannabis businesses.
BARAGA, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Child Care Coalition announces pilot program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Child Care Coalition is teaming up with the Community Foundation of Marquette County to address the need for child care in the community. The organizations are bringing a child care business lab pilot program to the area. Marquette-Alger RESA, Great Start to Quality...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Third defendant pleads ‘no contest’ in April 1 Norway Township assault

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A third defendant in the assault that took place in Norway Township on April 1 has pled no contest. Katherine Puma is one of six adults charged in connection to an assault against Trentin McWilliams. She pled no contest to the charge of misdemeanor aggravated assault in Dickinson County District Court Monday.
NORWAY TOWNSHIP, MI
WLUC

Free ‘Giving with Gratitude: A kindness movement’ event coming to Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Businesses in Dickinson County are looking to give back to the community this holiday season. “Giving with Gratitude, a kindness movement” is a free upcoming event in Kingsford. The idea is for businesses to give away a product for free during the event. Some products include free cupcakes and free photos with Santa.
KINGSFORD, MI
WLUC

UP shelters advise holiday restraint when gifting pets

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that the holiday season is in full swing U.P. animal shelters remind everyone that bringing home a pet for Christmas may not be the best decision. Alger County Animal Shelter Caregiver Alexis Downing says while it may seem like a fun way to surprise...
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

MI-HOPE program to make energy efficient upgrades to homes in UP counties

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has awarded Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) a $500,000 grant to aid the community through energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency program (MI-HOPE). According to a press release from...
IRON COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

NMU Police Department alerts community to possible impairing substances

(Marquette, MI) - The NMU Police Department says it has been made aware of the possibility of impairing substances being added to alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at student attended gatherings. The department sent out a warning this afternoon. The warning cautions attendees to not accept a drink from someone else...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns for another year

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas. The Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns to the Peterson Auditorium for another Christmas season. The Christmas Concert will be held Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. You can find out more about the Christmas Concert here.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan man arrested in undercover trafficking sting operation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old man was arrested in the Upper Peninsula following an undercover sting operation. William Michael Brunk, a resident of Baraga County, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple felonies. According to authorities, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on a fake Snapchat account with a...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Marquette Man Dies In Hit=and-Run Accident; Suspect Identified

A Marquette man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Ishpeming Wednesday night, and Ishpeming Police say they have identified the driver that fled the scene. Officers were dispatched to 440 Ready Street at 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday following a report of a person being hit by a vehicle. The road is also known as Business Route 28 or County Road.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Ishpeming Police Department, the driver of the vehicle involved in Wednesday night’s deadly hit-and-run has been identified. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time. TV6 will keep you updated with the latest information as...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Honoring Upper Michigan’s Tribes Pt. 1: One UP group sheds light on state’s history of Native American boarding schools

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan group is working to bring Native American boarding school survivors’ stories to light. Last year, the U.S. government began investigating these institutions across the country after mass grave sites were discovered on the grounds of former native boarding schools in Canada. Three were identified in Michigan – one in Harbor Springs, one in Mt. Pleasant and one in Baraga.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

OutBack Art Fair hosts Winter OutBack

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An art fair has taken over Marquette. This weekend, the OutBack Art Fair hosted Winter OutBack. This scaled-back version of the art fair focused on winter and holiday crafts. Twenty-five vendors packed the Masonic Center Friday and Saturday to sell everything from paintings and photography to ceramics and jewelry.
MARQUETTE, MI
wzmq19.com

1 Man dead after hit and run in Ishpeming

Ishpeming, Mich. (WZMQ) – A Marquette City man is dead following a hit and run in Ishpeming last night. Last night at 7:14pm the Ishpeming Police Department was called to a Car Crash where a 31 year old man was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened on 440...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Hancock holds 51st annual Christmas Walk with community

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members and their families turned out Friday evening to participate in the festivities of Hancock’s annual Christmas Walk on Quincy St. “This is our 51st Christmas Walk in downtown Hancock,” said Hancock City Manager Mary Babcock. “The Hancock Business and Professional Association started this event, and the city now is partnering with the event, and I just hope that everyone enjoys the evening in Hancock.”
HANCOCK, MI

