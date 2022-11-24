Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
MSU football defensive coordinator suspended for playoff game against Weber State
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State football defensive coordinator, Willie Mack Garza, is suspended for one game against Weber State Dec. 3, the FCS second round playoff. MSU head coach Brent Vigen made the announcement in a press release from MSU saying the the suspension is a personal reason, and he will provide no more information.
KULR8
Montana State volleyball season ends with Big Sky semifinal loss to Portland State
OGDEN, Utah — Two days after knocking off No. 3-seeded and host Weber State in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament, the Montana State volleyball team's season ended with a 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 25-7 loss to No. 2 Portland State in semifinal action on Friday night in Swenson Gym.
Comments / 0