Slave Zero X - Official Atavaka Voice Actor Reveal Teaser Trailer
Slave Zero X is an upcoming 2.5D biopunk hack-n-slash game set in the world of 1999's Slave Zero. Jordan Reynolds (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Lupin III) is set to voice the deadly armored swordsman and assassin, Atavaka. He is also one of the Five Calamities in the action game. Slave...
Andor: Season 1 Review
Andor is one of the very best TV shows of the year and as good as Star Wars has been in a long, long time. Andor Season 1 reviewed by Simon Cardy. All 12 episodes are now available to stream on Disney+.
SpiderHeck - Official New Update Trailer
SpiderHeck's Trials of Jazeps update is available now. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the update, bringing new maps, custom tiers, and more to the couch co-op brawler game.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Levincia Gym (Electric)
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we complete the Eletric Type Gym Test in Levincia and defeat the Gym Leader Iono. 11:01 Levincia Electric-type Gym Leader Iono Battle. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Players Are Majorly Struggling With Online Tera Raids
As more and more players finish the main storyline of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, many are dipping their toes into their primary ongoing endgame content: Tera raids. But increasingly, these players are voicing their displeasure with ways in which these raids are extremely broken. According to players, the newest...
Fall Guys - Official World Warriors Cinematic Trailer
Three iconic costumes featuring Ryu, Cammy, and Akuma are available now in Fall Guys. Additionally, a number of other goodies from Capcom are also available now until November 30 in the Fall Guys store. Check out the trailer to see what to expect.
God of War: Ragnarok - About 40% Players Have Completed the Game After Purchasing It as It Dominates in Sales
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that has managed to mesmerise the entire gaming community. In the latest instalment of the Norse Saga, players see Kratos and Atreus take on a new adventure that marks the end of the two game-long chapter. Players get to experience a riveting story...
Game Scoop! Presents: The 100 Questions Challenge (2022)
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! It's our annual 100 Questions feast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Tina Amini -- have 100 questions to guess five different games. Can they do it? Play along at home!. Watch...
The Witcher Remake Is Getting a Big Change - IGN Daily Fix
CD Projekt Red has confirmed that its Unreal Engine 5 remake of 2007's The Witcher will be a fully open-world single-player RPG. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that the new DC film universe will be linked to future video games that exist in the same canon. Developer Offworld Industries has announced Starship Troopers: Extermination, an upcoming fps for PC that's inspired by the cult-classic 1997 sci-fi film.
Starship Troopers: Extermination Announced
Developer Offworld Industries has announced Starship Troopers: Extermination, an upcoming 12-player PvE first-person shooter for PC that's inspired by the cult-classic 1997 sci-fi film. It's due to launch into Early Access sometime in 2023. Take a look at the announcement trailer above and the first screenshots in the gallery below.
East Province (Area Three) Trainer Battles
The East Province Area Three in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is between Levincia and Zapacico. It has a mine in the middle of it and has a variety of trainers lying in wait for you to battle. Trainers here have pokemons that range from levels 23 - 29. Make sure you're prepared before stepping in.
The Pokémon Community Has Discovered a Major Issue With Scarlet and Violet's Battle Stadium
The issues surrounding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are largely performance-based; low framerate, extreme pop in, and camera clipping are just a few examples. But now Pokémon fans have seemingly discovered a new issue in Scarlet and Violet that is having a big impact on the competitive battling scene.
Epic Games Store Reportedly Bringing Wholesome Christmas Cheer With New Free Games Everyday
The Holiday season is right around the corner, and with it comes a lot of free time to play video games. While you might have all the time to play new games, you might be a bit concerned about the lack of titles in your game library. However, worry not, as Epic Games Store might have just the sale that you've been searching for.
Apex Legends Mobile - Official Underworld Launch Trailer
Revenant joins the roster in Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld. Check out the latest trailer to see what else to expect, including new cosmetics, a new limited-time mode, and more. Return to World's Edge and do your best to survive the holiday season. Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld kicks off on November...
Don't Miss The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards are back! Tune in to IGN to see all the new trailers, reveals, announcements, world premieres and award winners. December 8th at 4pm PT / 7pm ET.
Score an Xbox Series S for Under $200 With This Cyber Monday Deal
Cyber Monday deals have started, and with it the best deal we've seen yet on the Xbox Series S console. The Xbox Series S dropped to as low as $239.99 on Black Friday and we thought that was the best deal we were going to get. We were wrong. Right now, Amazon is still offering the Xbox Series S Holiday console for $239.99. However, if you enter the coupon code "XBOX" during checkout (it may be automatically applied when you click the link below), you'll also get a free $40 Amazon credit. Amazon credit is basically as good as cash, and that means you're effectively paying $199.99 for this current gen console.
Cyber Monday: Your Last Chance to Grab an Xbox Series S at a Massive Discount
Xbox Series S consoles received a generous discount in the Black Friday sales, coming down to just £189 at Amazon. We saw the Xbox Series S get a significant drop in price in the US, dropping to at least $249 at most retailers over the pond, and the UK quickly followed suit over Black Friday. Now it's Cyber Monday, and it's your last chance to cop this amazing Xbox Deal; it will expire at the end of the day, November 28.
The Big Tyr Twist Was Hidden in Plain Sight the Whole Game
The Podcast Beyond crew sat down with God of War: Ragnarok's game director Eric Williams and took a deep dive into a few of the game's secrets. Among those was a quick discussion about a big twist that was under our noses all along! Join Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, and Josh Du in our God of War: Ragnarok Spoilercast with Eric Williams!
You Can Now Play Games While Waiting for Your Flight Using Asus ROG Gear at Dubai international Airport
Asus Republic of Gamers has announced its participation in Game Space, a new gaming lounge recently opened at Dubai International (DXB). The space features 40 gaming stations, each of which boasts 50-inch displays and side-by-side seating. ROG provides key hardware for 20 of the gaming stations. In the lounge, travellers experience a variety of exciting and innovative ROG hardware and can choose from a selection of the latest games.
Cyber Monday Deal: Score The Arcade1Up The Simpsons Arcade Cabinet for $299.99 Plus a $150 Dell Gift Card
For Cyber Monday, Dell is offering the absolute best deal we've seen on The Simpsons and Terminator 2 Arcade1Up video game cabinets as well as the Super PAC-MAN Arcade1Up counter-cade. The arcade cabinets are normally retail priced at $700 each, but for Cyber Monday Dell has them marked down to $299.99. If that was the deal right there, it'd already be good enough. However, Dell is stacking another $150 Dell eGift Card on top!
