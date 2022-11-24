Read full article on original website
Epic Games Store Reportedly Bringing Wholesome Christmas Cheer With New Free Games Everyday
The Holiday season is right around the corner, and with it comes a lot of free time to play video games. While you might have all the time to play new games, you might be a bit concerned about the lack of titles in your game library. However, worry not, as Epic Games Store might have just the sale that you've been searching for.
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday 2022 Deals
Black Friday has passed, but there are still deals to be found. We're moving towards post-Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, deals now, so it's time to get stuck into some of the very best Nintendo deals. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle deal from basically every Black Friday of the past is back once again, and is now live at Best Buy Cyber Monday and GameStop Cyber Monday If you're looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch as a gift for someone, the Mario Kart 8 Black bundle is perfect.
The Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Gaming Chairs Still Live
Black Friday was technically on Friday, but the whole deal event doesn't abide by any rules anymore. In fact, there are still deals happening now on gaming chairs. You can also save a ton on video games and a whole lot more, so be sure to take a look around and get the drop on the best deals.
The Top-Selling Black Friday Deals You Can Still Get on Cyber Monday
We've put out a lot of Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage here at IGN over the past week or so. We've also been tracking the sales data to see what the audience is most interested in. Below, you'll find the absolute most popular deals that are still available as the sun starts setting on Cyber Monday. If you're reading this article, at least some of these items will likely appeal to you.
Last Chance to Bag This Incredible PlayStation Plus Deal
This is your final warning, as Cyber Monday and extended Black Friday deals will expire after today at most retailers, and this includes the fan favourite PlayStation Plus deal. This has been the most popular deal with the IGN audience over the past few days, and it's easy to see why.
The Big Tyr Twist Was Hidden in Plain Sight the Whole Game
The Podcast Beyond crew sat down with God of War: Ragnarok's game director Eric Williams and took a deep dive into a few of the game's secrets. Among those was a quick discussion about a big twist that was under our noses all along! Join Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, and Josh Du in our God of War: Ragnarok Spoilercast with Eric Williams!
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Glaseado Gym (Ice)
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we complete the Glaseado Gym Test and defeat the Ice Type Gym Leader Grusha. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
IGN AMA - “What In-Game Item Do You Want In Real Life?”
You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about gaming in this IGN AMA, and its all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answered a bunch of questions that cover the future of gaming, our favorite video game series, what upcoming gaming we are excited about, our main in Super Smash Brothers on Nintendo Switch and favorite video game of the year (Game of the year, GOTY) and so much more.
Cyber Monday: Your Last Chance to Grab an Xbox Series S at a Massive Discount
Xbox Series S consoles received a generous discount in the Black Friday sales, coming down to just £189 at Amazon. We saw the Xbox Series S get a significant drop in price in the US, dropping to at least $249 at most retailers over the pond, and the UK quickly followed suit over Black Friday. Now it's Cyber Monday, and it's your last chance to cop this amazing Xbox Deal; it will expire at the end of the day, November 28.
Cyber Monday Deal: Score The Arcade1Up The Simpsons Arcade Cabinet for $299.99 Plus a $150 Dell Gift Card
For Cyber Monday, Dell is offering the absolute best deal we've seen on The Simpsons and Terminator 2 Arcade1Up video game cabinets as well as the Super PAC-MAN Arcade1Up counter-cade. The arcade cabinets are normally retail priced at $700 each, but for Cyber Monday Dell has them marked down to $299.99. If that was the deal right there, it'd already be good enough. However, Dell is stacking another $150 Dell eGift Card on top!
Sonic Frontiers Is On Sale for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is a marketing term for the Monday after Thanksgiving, when retailers roll out their online sales. It's basically an extension of Black Friday, and Black Friday 2022 was pretty great for deals, actually. The Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal returned once again, giving you a free copy of Mario Kart 8 and 3-months Nintendo Online, but we've also seen exciting new deals like price cuts on Sonic Frontiers. Those Sonic Frontier deals have now extended into Cyber Monday.
All the Best Last Minute Black Friday and Early Cyber Monday Deals
Hard to believe, but Black Friday is nearly over, which means you're running out of time to save big on a whole lot of video games, consoles, and accessories. While some of the best deals have sold out, you can still find a heap of great Black Friday deals on games and accessories for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, plus PS4 and Xbox One. You can even save on virtual reality hardware like the Meta Quest 2.
Cyber Monday Deal: Save $350 on iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop With an RTX 3080
Cyber Monday is the perfect time to grab a new PC, and right now you can save $350 on a powerful new gaming desktop from iBUYPOWER. With a 1TB NVMe, 16GB of DDR4, an Intel i7-12700KF, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, you'll be set. It also comes with a mouse and keyboard for convenience. All you need is a great gaming monitor to pair with it.
These PlayStation Black Friday Deals Are Still Live: DualSense, PS Plus, SSDs, and More
Black Friday is over, but the deals are still kicking, and it's good news for PlayStation owners as there's plenty to choose from going into the Cyber Monday sales. Right now there are still huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PS5 SSDs, PlayStation Plus memberships, headsets, and more. So, if you...
Save $30 On Mysterium This Cyber Monday
Get your kids and friends into tabletop games with this classic one-versus-all mystery game. Mysterium is one of our favorite games for big groups because it's easy to learn and only lasts about 45 minutes. Get Mysterium for just $24.99 from Amazon today. Don't miss out on Amazon's massive buy...
Wingspan Is Discounted 28% for Cyber Monday
Wingspan isn't your typical board game. Sure, you'll spend the game trying to win by hatching eggs and getting new birds, but the real win is the bird facts you learn along the way. This award-winning game is ideal for your nerdiest friends (read: me) or your most contemplative kid, because you'll likely get lost in conversation about the beautiful artwork on each card or the fascinating true trivia you'll learn about birds. Get Wingspan for just $46.99 from Amazon and get learnin'.
Don't Miss The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards are back! Tune in to IGN to see all the new trailers, reveals, announcements, world premieres and award winners. December 8th at 4pm PT / 7pm ET.
Game Scoop! Presents: The 100 Questions Challenge (2022)
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! It's our annual 100 Questions feast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Tina Amini -- have 100 questions to guess five different games. Can they do it? Play along at home!. Watch...
The Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals Are Still Available Through the Weekend
Black Friday might have passed, but the best Black Friday deals on gaming laptops are still around. Several of the best laptop deals we found earlier will stay live through the Black Friday weekend. There are also a couple of new deals for Cyber Monday that we hadn't seen earlier. We've sorted out the best gaming laptop deals we've found from the major vendors: Dell, HP, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The laptops are brands that you're familiar with, like Alienware, HP OMEN, ASUS, Acer, MSI, Gigabyte, and more, and they're all equipped with GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs to satisfy your mobile gaming needs.
The Witcher Remake Is Getting a Big Change - IGN Daily Fix
CD Projekt Red has confirmed that its Unreal Engine 5 remake of 2007's The Witcher will be a fully open-world single-player RPG. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that the new DC film universe will be linked to future video games that exist in the same canon. Developer Offworld Industries has announced Starship Troopers: Extermination, an upcoming fps for PC that's inspired by the cult-classic 1997 sci-fi film.
