owegopennysaver.com
Woman-owned business in Candor celebrates 20 years
Pucky Huddle Delight, a woman-owned business located at 71 Owego Rd. (Rte. 96B) in Candor, N.Y., celebrated their 20th anniversary in October. Customers travel far and wide to visit the popular purple building, located just north of the Rte. 96 and 96B intersection. Inside, first-time visitors and sewing enthusiasts alike...
NewsChannel 36
Arctic League Hosts Annual Christmas Broadcast Fundraiser
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Arctic League held its annual broadcast fundraiser Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The non-profit hosts the fundraiser so no child in Chemung County goes without gifts on Christmas. "We raise ideally more than half of our goal every year, just on today doing the...
3 women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Lesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
Wyoming County man killed in bulldozer accident in Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office announced a Wyoming County man was killed in a bulldozer accident in the Town of Leicester on Saturday.
Local health needs survey closes at the end of November
(WETM) – People living in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a few more days to fill out a survey to determine the greatest health needs in local communities. Common Ground Health, based out of Rochester, announced that it was partnering with local health departments in July 2022 to launch the “My Health Story […]
NewsChannel 36
Schuyler Co. Historical Society Seeks Vietnam Veterans for Exhibit
MONTOUR FALLS, NY (WENY) -- The Schuyler County Historical Society is planning to honor local Vietnam veterans' involvement, on the upcoming 50th anniversary of the end of the war. The Historical Society will unveil a new exhibit on January 27th, 2023 - which marks the 50th anniversary of the signing...
NewsChannel 36
Family Pet Nearly Starts Serious House Fire
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fire crews responded to smoke in an apartment home on Willow Drive in Horseheads around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. According to the Town & Country Fire Department Assistant Chief Don Fischer, a pan with turkey had been left on top of the stove. The resident's dog had jumped up and accidentally turned the stove knob on low.
Ontario County ATHENA recipients announced
CANANDAIGUA — One of the award recipients is senior vice president, chief human resources officer at Canandaigua National Bank & Trust. The other is vice president and Canandaigua branch manager at Lyons National Bank. Together, Michelle Pedzich and Tara Rago embody the eight tenets of the ATHENA Leadership model:...
whcuradio.com
Cornell PD investigating Thanksgiving weekend burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police at Cornell are investigating a reported burglary. Officers were called to the 100 block of Edgemoor Lane yesterday afternoon. Authorities say someone entered through a ground floor window between noon on Wednesday and 1:15 Saturday afternoon and stole gift cards, cash, clothes, and jewelry. Officers say the window was unlocked.
Hundreds turn out for Hornell holiday parade
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday spirit took the Maple City by storm Saturday evening as hundreds of people lined Main Street for the annual Christmas Parade. Hornell Partners for Growth held its annual “Hornell for the Holidays” event on November 26. Local fire departments, lawmakers, police, EMS, WETM, and of course, Santa, drove down […]
Macedon Fire Chief Adam Weinstein passed away
In a social media post and on the department's website, they said that Chief Adam Weinstein passed away unexpectedly:
allthatsinteresting.com
The Chilling Story Of The Alphabet Murders That Targeted Girls With Double Initials
In the early 1970s, the Alphabet Murderer stalked Rochester, New York, killing girls who had the same first and last initial – and these horrific crimes remain unsolved to this day. On the afternoon of Nov. 16, 1971, a young girl ran down the side of a highway in...
Man killed in bulldozer accident in Town of Leicester
The incident remains under investigation, but police say the incident is believed to be an accident.
rochesterfirst.com
Safe: Deputies locate 19-year-old RIT student
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Update on November 27, 2022. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday that Eric Alcantara has been located and is safe. Original entry on November 24: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Nassau County Police Department is searching for a college student from RIT who went missing on Wednesday.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
A search is underway for a Rochester Institute of Technology student who has been reported missing. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that 19-year-old Eric Alcantara is just over five-feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a red jacket, black knit cap, dark shoes and that he speaks both English and Spanish. It’s believed that Alcantara might be traveling to Great Neck, which is in Nassau County. Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should dial 911.
20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
NewsChannel 36
Thousands Enjoy Sayre Borough Christmas Parade
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Thousands of people gathered in Sayre Friday evening for the annual Sayre Borough Christmas Parade. The nighttime parade weaved through downtown Sayre, bringing smiles to kids of all ages. Dozens of local organizations, businesses, dance troupes, and fire and EMS companies took part, tossing candy to spectators along the way.
NewsChannel 36
Corning man dies after Schuyler County car crash
DIX, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Schuyler County. According to WENY-TV's media partner, The Star Gazette, Jason Ellsworth, 47, was driving southbound on State Route 414 when his car went out of control in the town of Dix. Around 7:30 a.m., his...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying suspects
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying individuals possibly connected with a wallet theft. The people in question allegedly stole a wallet from BJ’s Wholesale Club in the Village of Lansing on November 8th and tried to use it to purchase items from the Shops at Ithaca Mall, including $1000 of gift cards from Target, and two MacBooks at Best Buy. If you recognize the individuals pictured below or have any information, please contact the Tompkins County Sherrif’s Office non-emergency line at (607) 272-2444 or the tip line at (607) 266-5420.
wesb.com
Allegany EMS Respond to Accidental Gunshot
Allegany EMS was dispatched for the victim of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. At 2pm, emergency services were called to a residence on Smith Hollow Road for a man with an accidental gunshot wound to the chest. Air medical was requested.
