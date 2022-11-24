A search is underway for a Rochester Institute of Technology student who has been reported missing. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that 19-year-old Eric Alcantara is just over five-feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a red jacket, black knit cap, dark shoes and that he speaks both English and Spanish. It’s believed that Alcantara might be traveling to Great Neck, which is in Nassau County. Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should dial 911.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO