If you enjoy trout fishing in Georgia, you should be a happy camper right about now. Why? Because as of Nov. 1, Georgia’s Delayed Harvest trout fishing season has begun!. Delayed Harvest, or “DH” as it’s often called, is a special program under which portions of certain Georgia streams are managed under special regulations. DH waters are too warm for trout during the summer, but through the winter months their waters cool enough to provide good trout habitat. Georgia’s five DH fisheries (Amicalola Creek from Steele Bridge downstream to GA 53, the Chattooga River from Reed Creek down to GA 28, the Chattahoochee in Atlanta from Sope Creek to US 41, Smith Creek downstream of Unicoi Lake in Unicoi State Park, and the Toccoa River from 450 feet above the Sandy Bottom Canoe Access downstream to a point 0.4 miles above Shallowford Bridge) are managed under artificials-only, catch-and-release regulations from Nov. 1 through May 14. The idea is to provide some great wintertime trout fishing, and a focused stocking program helps ensure that there will be good catch rates and thus lots of smiles on lots of anglers’ faces.

