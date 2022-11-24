ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Creek, GA

appenmedia.com

Dunwoody highlights public art for arts and culture month

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody celebrated this year’s Arts and Culture Month by calling attention to public art recently unveiled in the city, including the Green Light Art project, the “Forest for the Trees” mural, the “Flower Goddess” mural and the Grounded Growth sculpture. The...
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Opinion: Good News for Trout Anglers: “DH” season is here again!

If you enjoy trout fishing in Georgia, you should be a happy camper right about now. Why? Because as of Nov. 1, Georgia’s Delayed Harvest trout fishing season has begun!. Delayed Harvest, or “DH” as it’s often called, is a special program under which portions of certain Georgia streams are managed under special regulations. DH waters are too warm for trout during the summer, but through the winter months their waters cool enough to provide good trout habitat. Georgia’s five DH fisheries (Amicalola Creek from Steele Bridge downstream to GA 53, the Chattooga River from Reed Creek down to GA 28, the Chattahoochee in Atlanta from Sope Creek to US 41, Smith Creek downstream of Unicoi Lake in Unicoi State Park, and the Toccoa River from 450 feet above the Sandy Bottom Canoe Access downstream to a point 0.4 miles above Shallowford Bridge) are managed under artificials-only, catch-and-release regulations from Nov. 1 through May 14. The idea is to provide some great wintertime trout fishing, and a focused stocking program helps ensure that there will be good catch rates and thus lots of smiles on lots of anglers’ faces.
GEORGIA STATE
appenmedia.com

Perimeter Academy Sports employee struck on head with knife

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police reports say an employee of the Academy Sports store on Perimeter Center in Dunwoody, was struck in the head and injured in an unprovoked attack at the store Oct. 29. The employee was allegedly attacked by two males at about 10 a.m., who struck him...
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Florida woman arrested by Dunwoody police for attempted fraud

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police have arrested a Florida woman allegedly caught in the act trying to pass a fake check using a stolen drivers license Oct. 28. Officers responded to First Citizens Bank on the report of a fraud in progress and found a woman attempting to cash a stolen check. The woman, bank staff said, had also attempted to cash a $5,000 at the bank’s North Point branch, and was using a North Carolina driver’s license.
DUNWOODY, GA

