ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

Mike White can make case he's the Jets' QB of now and future

Mike White is the present for the New York Jets. And maybe even the future. Sure, overreactions are part of the playbook on Mondays during the NFL season. But this might not qualify as such. Not when you have the type of performance White had at quarterback in a 31-10...
SFGate

Browns' Watson back from NFL ban, clear to start in Houston

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson won't have a playbook for everything that lies ahead. The practices, meetings, film work, making handoffs, throwing passes for the Browns, all of that will be easy, second nature. The rest: protesters, heightened scrutiny and pointed questions, will be unscripted. There's no blueprint for...
CLEVELAND, OH
SFGate

Texans brace for Deshaun Watson's return with Browns

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson was a star with the Houston Texans. Then he became disgruntled and later disgraced. After sitting out an entire season, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. There, he has missed most of another as punishment amid sexual misconduct allegations. Come Sunday, he'll be...
HOUSTON, TX
SFGate

Huskers pay premium for Rhule to bring back program's glory

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. He could have taken a year off from football or worked in television. Or he could jump back into college coaching. A number of schools reached out to him,...
LINCOLN, NE
SFGate

No. 9 Washington has major interest in Pac-12 title game

SEATTLE (AP) — Kalen DeBoer would much rather be preparing for the Pac-12 championship game than sitting around waiting to find out what the bowl destination will be for No. 9 Washington. But the Huskies coach and the rest of his team have a rooting interest in what transpires...
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 15

Manteca Storms Into The Top 5; McClymonds, Marin Catholic & San Ramon Valley Also Climb In Newest NorCal Football Rankings •. The No. 5 spot in these NorCal football rankings appears to be a bit of a cursed one of late. This week, Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills joined St. Mary’s-Stockton and Monterey Trail-Elk Grove as teams to lose the week after landing at No. 5.

Comments / 0

Community Policy