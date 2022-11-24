Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Hornell for the Holidays Celebrates Local Businesses
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many people gathered just off of Main Street in Hornell for Small Business Saturday. A couple of local businesses and vendors set up in a parking lot to display their items for sale. "So this event started a couple years ago to help highlight that today...
NewsChannel 36
Arctic League Hosts Annual Christmas Broadcast Fundraiser
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Arctic League held its annual broadcast fundraiser Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The non-profit hosts the fundraiser so no child in Chemung County goes without gifts on Christmas. "We raise ideally more than half of our goal every year, just on today doing the...
NewsChannel 36
Thousands Enjoy Sayre Borough Christmas Parade
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Thousands of people gathered in Sayre Friday evening for the annual Sayre Borough Christmas Parade. The nighttime parade weaved through downtown Sayre, bringing smiles to kids of all ages. Dozens of local organizations, businesses, dance troupes, and fire and EMS companies took part, tossing candy to spectators along the way.
NewsChannel 36
Family Pet Nearly Starts Serious House Fire
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fire crews responded to smoke in an apartment home on Willow Drive in Horseheads around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. According to the Town & Country Fire Department Assistant Chief Don Fischer, a pan with turkey had been left on top of the stove. The resident's dog had jumped up and accidentally turned the stove knob on low.
Local Christmas tree farm to partake in ‘Trees for Troops’
A Ballston Spa-based Christmas tree farm is looking to spread the Christmas spirit with the armed forces.
PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
owegopennysaver.com
Woman-owned business in Candor celebrates 20 years
Pucky Huddle Delight, a woman-owned business located at 71 Owego Rd. (Rte. 96B) in Candor, N.Y., celebrated their 20th anniversary in October. Customers travel far and wide to visit the popular purple building, located just north of the Rte. 96 and 96B intersection. Inside, first-time visitors and sewing enthusiasts alike...
Wyoming County man killed in bulldozer accident in Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office announced a Wyoming County man was killed in a bulldozer accident in the Town of Leicester on Saturday.
Man killed in bulldozer accident in Town of Leicester
The incident remains under investigation, but police say the incident is believed to be an accident.
3 women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Lesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
NewsChannel 36
Corning man dies after Schuyler County car crash
DIX, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Schuyler County. According to WENY-TV's media partner, The Star Gazette, Jason Ellsworth, 47, was driving southbound on State Route 414 when his car went out of control in the town of Dix. Around 7:30 a.m., his...
rochesterfirst.com
Safe: Deputies locate 19-year-old RIT student
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Update on November 27, 2022. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday that Eric Alcantara has been located and is safe. Original entry on November 24: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Nassau County Police Department is searching for a college student from RIT who went missing on Wednesday.
13 WHAM
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
NewsChannel 36
This Week in Wine Country: Seneca Lake Wine Trail
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're talking with Brittany Gibson, the Executive Director at the Seneca Lake Wine Trail. The Seneca Lake Wine Trail is hosting a two-night special event in February, its Seneca Lake Wine & Experience Auction,...
Eagle Bay man dead after ATV accident in Town of Victor
NYSP said that 64-year-old Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay was hunting near a family member's home while riding on an ATV.
Woman killed in 3-car crash in Rochester
RPD is searching for the drivers of two of the vehicles involved.
Purple Christmas trees? It's a thing in Naples wine country
NAPLES – Someday, the story of the purple Christmas trees (and maybe the blue and orange ones, too) will be passed on from generation to generation, making spirits bright like Rudolph’s red nose and Frosty’s magic hat. This weekend, as many people head out to remote areas...
Missing teen in Penfield found
Update ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County officials said that Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons has returned to The Children’s Home safely. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for their assistance. The Children’s Home is located at 1751 Penfield road in Penfield. The Home serves Monroe County youth between the ages of ten and 17, and serves as […]
Macedon Fire Chief Adam Weinstein passed away
In a social media post and on the department's website, they said that Chief Adam Weinstein passed away unexpectedly:
waynetimes.com
Marion woman charged with Grand Larceny in theft of from parent’s business
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Wednesday (11/23) at 4:55 a.m. of a Town of Marion woman following a larceny investigation in the Town of Williamson. Deborah L. Finewood, age 53, of North Main Street in Marion was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
