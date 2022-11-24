Nov. 26—The Aiken City Council is expected to consider the proposal to build a 47,270 square foot specialty grocery store near the Village at Woodside for the second time. On the agenda for the meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in the city council chambers of the municipal building, located at 111 Chesterfield St. SW, is the second and final reading of an ordinance annexing 4.72 acres of land on the corner of Silver Bluff Road and Village Green Boulevard, zoning that land as planned residential and amending the concept plan of the Village at Woodside.

AIKEN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO