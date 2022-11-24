ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Police detain 3 suspects after shooting in north Columbia

Three suspects were detained Monday by Columbia Police after a shooting in the northern part of the city. The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of shots fired shots in the 2400 block of Paris Road Monday. According to a police report on social media, two vehicles exchanged gunfire. One...
COLUMBIA, SC
YAHOO!

Aiken City Council to consider final approval of Silver Bluff grocery store Monday

Nov. 26—The Aiken City Council is expected to consider the proposal to build a 47,270 square foot specialty grocery store near the Village at Woodside for the second time. On the agenda for the meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in the city council chambers of the municipal building, located at 111 Chesterfield St. SW, is the second and final reading of an ordinance annexing 4.72 acres of land on the corner of Silver Bluff Road and Village Green Boulevard, zoning that land as planned residential and amending the concept plan of the Village at Woodside.
AIKEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy