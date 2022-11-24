Richmond County authorities need help finding a man who is wanted in connection with a home invasion earlier this month in Augusta. Twenty-nine-year-old John Trevor Jackson has been named a suspect in the home invasion that occurred November 15 at the High Point Crossing Apartments in the 500 block of Richmond Hill Road. Jackson is black, 5’2″ and 150 pounds. He goes by the nicknames “Boo” or “Boo Man.” Investigators say Jackson is known to frequent the Augusta and Beech Island areas.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO