Man Wanted For Murder in Mexico Found In Hudson Valley, New York
Turns out a man who's "proven to be a danger" to the Hudson Valley is wanted in Mexico for murder. On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York Field Office arrested a Mexican national in the Hudson Valley. Man Wanted In Mexico Found...
Thanksgiving Fire Burns Through Hudson Valley, New York Home
A Hudson Valley family had their Thanksgiving ruined due to a home fire. On Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, around 3:15 p.m., the Sparrowbush Engine Company was alerted for a reported structure fire with possible entrapment in Greenwood Trailer Park. Thanksgiving Fire Rips Through Orange County, New York Home. The Sparrowbush...
Plane From Hudson Valley, New York Dangles After Crashing Into Powerline
A plane was seen dangling about 100 feet above ground after crashing into a live power line tower. Around 6:30 p.m., residents in Montgomery County, Maryland were told to "avoid the area" after a plane that took off from the Hudson Valley crashed into power liners. Plane From Hudson Valley,...
New York Businesses Caught Selling ‘Highly Invasive Species’
Several New York businesses were busted for selling "highly invasive species." On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, the DEC confirmed one person was ticketed for selling a "highly invasive species"
3 of our Favorite Things in Millbrook, New York
Celebrities, classic food vibes, wine, a zoo, and much more!. We've told you many times that the Hudson Valley is full of so many extraordinary small hometowns!! Each county in the area has so many options to choose from if you are looking for a nice place to spend a day! Ulster, Orange, Sullivan, and Putnam Counties all have gems, but there is one place in Dutchess County that we think everyone should check out soon.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
I Was Cornered By 3 Coyotes in Poughkeepsie, New York
I've grown up seeing coyotes around the Hudson Valley, and hearing plenty of stories. Most of the time if I ever saw any coyotes, I was either in a car, or watching from a window inside a house. I hadn't experienced a coyote in person, until this. Taking a Stroll...
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
Former New Paltz Apple Orchard to Become State-of-the-Art Operations Center
There is one piece of land in the New Paltz area that over the years has been rumored to be, the new home of a Walmart, a resort, and a waterpark but it looks like the county has other plans. The Ulster County Legislature has officially approved the purchase of...
8-Year-Old ‘Superhero’ From Beacon, NY Flips The Switch at Westchester’s Winter Wonderland
This past weekend seemed to be the perfect time to get into the holiday spirit. Houses all across the Hudson Valley have their holiday displays up and ready for viewing throughout their neighborhoods. Drive-Thru Light Displays All the Rage in the HV. One of the best things to come out...
Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
NYPD: Duo swipes wallet from distracted woman in Brooklyn
The NYPD says the two women teamed up to steal another woman's wallet inside Brooklyn's Atlantic Avenue terminal on Nov. 16.
Barstool Sports Star Set to Perform in Poughkeepsie, New York
Saturdays are for the boys but one of the stars from Barstool Sports will be performing in Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday, March 3. Barstool Sports is one of the most popular media brands in the world. Don't let the name fool you. Barstool Sports covers so much more than football, baseball, and hockey.
VIDEO: Man steals cart-full of Google Nests from Brooklyn Home Depot
Police are searching for a man who broke into a Brooklyn Home Depot and casually walked out with a shopping cart full of Google Nest Thermostats.
1.8 Million For New Visitor Center At Hudson Valley National Historic Site
The Hudson Valley has astonishing, historic stories to share. Some of these real life events are hidden while others are presented to the community to bring history to life. Some of our ancestors can be traced back to the early 1600's. Influential Members Of Society Who Lived In The Hudson...
'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York
Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.
Man with 300 iPhones violently robbed near Apple's Fifth Avenue flagship
A man carrying 300 iPhones was attacked and robbed near the Fifth Avenue Apple Store early Monday morning, police said.
Woman shoved onto NYC train tracks following argument
NEW YORK - A woman was shoved onto the train tracks Saturday morning in Brooklyn following a verbal dispute, according to the New York City Police Department, with a Good Samaritan coming to her rescue. Police say the 38-year-old woman entered the Rockaway Avenue train station in Brownsville around 3:20...
Assemblyman Elect, Brook Krasny Focuses on Police and Security with New Casino in Coney Island
Alec Brook-Krasny, Assemblyman-Elect NYS 46th Assembly District – The ongoing conversation regarding the placement of a casino in Coney Island must be combined with economic development for the entire community. It is not enough to create an entertainment venue; we must include necessary infrastructure support and long-term job opportunities.
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Shoved Officer, And Then Urinated in Public
If you gotta go, you gotta go. Police say they were investigating a crash that caused property damage Saturday afternoon, when one of the occupants in the vehicle became very belligerent. Now, the suspect is facing misdemeanor charges, as well as exposure of a person. Yeah, this guy allegedly exposed himself in public. How did it all go down?
