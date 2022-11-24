ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Henry puts up 22 in Indiana State's 85-81 win against Drexel

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jLu9pSm00

Cameron Henry's 22 points helped Indiana State defeat Drexel 85-81 on Wednesday night.

Henry added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Sycamores (5-1). Xavier Bledson scored 22 points while going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Robbie Avila recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Lamar Oden Jr. finished with 16 points for the Dragons (3-3). Amari Williams added 15 points and three steals for Drexel. Justin Moore also had 13 points.

———

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC News

ABC News

921K+
Followers
195K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy