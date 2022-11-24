ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

GRAMBLING STATE 73, DARTMOUTH 49

Percentages: FG .347, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Haskins 2-6, Williams 1-2, Krystkowiak 1-3, Blaufeld 1-5, Cornish 1-5, Munro 0-1, McRae 0-2, Myrthil 0-2, Robinson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Adelekun, Blaufeld, Cornish, Haskins, Krystkowiak, Munro, Ogbu). Turnovers: 19 (Cornish 5, Haskins 3, Myrthil...
GRAMBLING, LA
SFGate

UC Davis 81, Boston U. 70, OT

BOSTON U. (4-4) Zink 3-8 2-2 8, Brittain-Watts 1-5 2-2 4, Harper 6-9 6-6 21, Tynen 3-7 4-5 10, Whyte 4-17 2-3 11, Tate 3-7 0-2 7, Chimezie 3-8 1-3 7, Morales 0-1 0-0 0, Brewster 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 24-66 17-23 70. Halftime_UC Davis 43-21. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 4-17...
DAVIS, CA
SFGate

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy