Historic Nashville releases Nashville Nine list of endangered properties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Historic Nashville, Inc. published its annual Nashville Nine, a list of local historical properties endangered by demolition, neglect or development. Every year since 2009, the Nashville Nine is compiled through a public nomination process, revealing historic buildings and places that matter to the people of the city.
Fire extinguished at historic log cabin in Hermitage
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a fire that broke out on land considered by many to be a part of Tennessee history. NFD responded to a fire at the historic colonial log cabin, Eversong, located on the Stone Hall Mansion property in Hermitage early Monday morning. Fire personnel were able to extinguish the fire quickly at the unoccupied cabin and no injuries are being reported.
Black Friday shoppers find deals in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shoppers flocked to the Nashville West shopping center on Charolette Pike Friday afternoon to get the best deals they could find. Some of the deals were just too good to pass up, like an 83-inch Samsung TV $400 cheaper than it was last week. A treadmill at Dick’s Sporting Goods was $2,000 last week and on Friday, it was $900.
Woman killed while walking across Dickerson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the city on Friday evening. According to MNPD, a Lexus sedan was traveling north on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace around 6:15 p.m. when, the driver said, he briefly looked away from the road and when he looked back, a woman was standing in the middle of his lane. The driver said the collision was unavoidable.
Woman posing as rideshare driver, drugging men in Nashville could have help: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are continuing their efforts to identify a woman they say is posing as a rideshare driver, drugging men and stealing their money. Now, a male suspect is believed to be involved in the most recent incident on Oct. 15. A recent victim told...
Davidson Co. sees increase in water main breaks during winter months
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In recent years, Davidson County has seen greater number in water main repairs during months like January and February. With winter ahead, areas could see an increase in breaks during the colder season. “Because we know during those colder months we are going to see an...
Neighbors concerned after 65-year-old woman killed in pedestrian crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People living along Dickerson Pike are now speaking out after a driver hit and killed a woman walking on the road Friday night. People living just a few feet away from the crash said they heard the collision and when they ran outside, they found an elderly woman lying right here in the middle of the road.
Overturned tractor-trailer causes injuries, closes I-840 ramp in Rutherford Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer that overturned while attempting to turn on the I-840 ramp in Rutherford County. According to THP, a semi rolled on its side just before 7 a.m. while exiting I-24 West and turning onto the...
Local shops gear up for Small Business Saturday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Small businesses are getting ready for their turn at the holiday shopping rush with Small Business Saturday this weekend. The initiative, which falls on the day after Black Friday, encourages people to “shop small.”. Founded in 2010 by American Express, the day has become one...
Tennessee jumps to No. 7 in AP football poll after shutout win over Vanderbilt
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a shutout win over in-state rivalry Vanderbilt, Tennessee jumped two spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press College Football Poll Sunday. This comes after the Volunteers dropped to No. 9 following an upset loss to South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Columbia, where the team lost star quarterback Hendon Hooker to a torn ACL.
Man arrested for firing gun inside Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man has been arrested after firing a gun inside Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital on Saturday. Police were dispatched to the hospital early Saturday morning after security said they heard at least two gunshots in the stairwell. 33-year-old Nicholas Zaayenga was found on the fourth level. Officers confronted Zaayenga, who complied with commands. Police found a firearm in a chair near him. Police said he had multiple magazines on him for the gun.
Metro Police looking for man involved in shooting at laundromat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Police Department are working to identify the gunman that allegedly injured a man inside the Jumbo Laundry on Antioch Pike on Nov. 16. The victim was on his phone when he said the suspect opened fire from outside the business. The victim...
One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
Investigation underway after human skeletal remains found near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are working with forensic experts Monday to determine the source of human skeletal remains found Saturday in Williamson County. According to a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) media release, a hunter was tracking deer in a wooded area along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road when he discovered the human remains.
Felony Lane Gang member sentenced to federal prison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Florida man was sentenced in Nashville to a little over four years for his role in a bank fraud conspiracy while using tactics known as the Felony Lane Gang. Melvin Brooks, 40, of Fort Lauderdale, was charged in November 2021 with conspiracy to commit bank...
Montgomery County officials investigating after shooting at apartment complex
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are looking for a person that shot into an apartment and possibly attempted to set fire to a car at an apartment complex in Clarksville. On Saturday morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the shooting at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Road.
