SALT LAKE CITY – The 14th-ranked Utah Utes football team is wrapping up the regular season on the road against the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. Colorado is wrapping up their season and looking to get its second win of the year. Utah still has a chance to get back to the Pac-12 Championship Game with UCLA beating Cal. A win over Colorado, a Washington win over Washington State in the Apple Cup, and an Oregon State victory over Oregon will send the Utes back to Las Vegas to defend their title.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO