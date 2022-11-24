Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Indiana Coach Says Vegas Tourney Set Back Women’s Basketball
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said she considered not playing Memphis on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Invitational because no paramedics were on site to tend to an injured Auburn player in the preceding game. Auburn freshman Kharyssa Richardson fell hard to...
kslsports.com
Bowl-Bound Utah State Aggies Await Bowl, Opponent Announcement
LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies know they are going bowling, all that’s left is finding out the who & where in regards to their next game. Utah State’s regular season closed on a low note, falling 42-23 at Boise State to finish the regular season at .500. The loss also ended the Aggies three game win-streak as they went 5-3 in Mountain West games.
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Bounces Back, Rolls Against St. Thomas (MN)
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball needed a bounce-back after a disappointing finish to their run in the Ft. Meyers Tip-off on Wednesday against Mississippi State. The Runnin’ Utes got it at home in the Huntsman Center against St. Thomas 95-66. Most notably, Utah did a much better job than...
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham On Pac-12 Title Game: We Love The Chip On Our Shoulder
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah is heading back to Las Vegas this week to play in their fourth Pac-12 Championship Game in five years against USC– a team they have already faced and beat earlier this year. It’s a very similar situation to what they faced last season against Oregon when they earned their first Pac-12 Title but this time the Utes are coming in as underdogs with a chip on their shoulder.
kslsports.com
How To Watch No. 12 Utah Vs. No. 4 USC In The Pac-12 Title Game
SALT LAKE CITY- The match is set and in the most unlikely way possible. No. 12 Utah will be taking on No. 4 USC in a rematch from earlier in the year to determine the 2022 Pac-12 Conference Champion. Here is the how and where to watch the Utes as they defend their title against the Trojans.
kslsports.com
Hans Olsen Film Review: Utah Utes Path To Pac-12 Championship Game
SALT LAKE CITY – In this edition of Hans Olsen’s film review, he looks at some plays against the Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon Ducks that helped lead the Utah Utes to the Pac-12 Championship game. The game is Friday, December 2 at 6:oo p.m. MT. Kyle Whittingham’s...
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Ends North Dakota Trip With Win Over Cal State Fullerton
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech Trailblazers men’s basketball team wrapped up their trip to North Dakota with a 66-60 win over Cal State Fullerton. After Cal State Fullerton outscored Utah Tech 33-29 in the first half, the Trailblazers outscored CSF 37-27 in the second half. Five...
kslsports.com
Social Media Reacts To Utah Going Back To The Pac-12 Championship Game
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes had about a 15% chance of making the Pac-12 Championship Game after an ugly, close loss to Oregon just a week ago. It turns out a 15% chance was really all they needed. Utah is going back to the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 2 to take on USC- a team they have already beaten once this season.
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways: The Stars Are Aligning For The Utes Edition?
BOULDER, COL- It was a big ask, but not an undoable ask for the Utes to be heading to Las Vegas to play USC for the conference championship game. There is still one more game that will determine exactly what happens. Washington at Washington State at 8:30 pm MT on ESPN looms big, otherwise the stars seem to be aligning for the Utes.
kslsports.com
The Stars Do Align, Utah Is Heading To Las Vegas To Face USC
SALT LAKE CITY- What felt like an improbable ask early in the week is now reality for the Utah football team. After squandering the easy was to Las Vegas last week against Oregon, the Utes got in the hard way- with a lot of help from their Pac-12 conference-mates. The stars aligned Saturday and Utah will now be heading to Las Vegas to face USC for all the marbles.
kslsports.com
Hunter’s Ephraim Asiata Shares Plans For Playing After Surviving Shooting
SALT LAKE CITY – Hunter football standout Ephraim Asiata shared his plans for his senior year with the Wolverines in the fall of 2023. The prep player shared those plans in a post on Twitter on Saturday, November 26. The Class of 2024 player said he plans on playing...
kslsports.com
No. 14 Utah vs. Colorado: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
SALT LAKE CITY – The 14th-ranked Utah Utes football team is wrapping up the regular season on the road against the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. Colorado is wrapping up their season and looking to get its second win of the year. Utah still has a chance to get back to the Pac-12 Championship Game with UCLA beating Cal. A win over Colorado, a Washington win over Washington State in the Apple Cup, and an Oregon State victory over Oregon will send the Utes back to Las Vegas to defend their title.
kslsports.com
Three Things To Watch: No. 14 Utah Vs. Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY- No. 14 Utah will be in Boulder this weekend to take on Colorado to finish out the regular season. On the line is an off-chance at heading to Vegas the following week for an opportunity to compete for a Pac-12 Championship. Utah will need to handle business against the Buffaloes though as well as hope some of their conference-mates lend a helping hand.
kslsports.com
Dalton Kincaid Makes Impressive Touchdown Catch Against Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid made an impressive touchdown grab in the final seconds of the first half against Colorado. With three seconds left in the second quarter, Cam Rising found Dalton Kincaid for a 29-yard touchdown to give Utah a 42-0 lead over the Buffs.
kslsports.com
Ja’Quinden Jackson Gives Utah Two-Touchdown Lead Over Buffs
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown to give the Utes a two-touchdown lead over Colorado. With 2:20 remaining in the first quarter, Ja’Quinden Jackson ran in a 10-yard touchdown to give Utah a 14-0 lead over Colorado. It’s the...
kslsports.com
Cam Rising Hits Wide-Open Money Parks For Late 2Q TD
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising connected with wide receiver Money Parks for a touchdown late in the second quarter against Colorado. With 52 seconds left in the second quarter, Cam Rising went out of the pocket and found Money Parks wide-open in the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown. It’s the second passing touchdown of the game for Rising and completed 16 of his 18 pass attempts for 172 yards. He also ran once for 13 yards.
