Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Bleacher Report
Report: Bears' Darnell Mooney Likely Needs Season-Ending Surgery for Ankle Injury
The Chicago Bears suffered a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday that pushed their losing streak to five games, but the team also suffered an injury to a key offensive player. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney "likely needs season-ending surgery to...
Bleacher Report
Week 13 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football
With the two prime-time games still to come, Week 12 has delivered us a compelling slate of games, including a Thanksgiving treat from the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night and two one-point games Sunday, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers squeaking by the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position
With many of the Week 12 matchups already in the books due to Thanksgiving, you may not have as many slots on your roster to set heading into Sunday's slate of games. Nevertheless, there are plenty of big-name fantasy players still to take the field this week. There are also, unfortunately, plenty of injuries affecting Week 12 action, including Joe Mixon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cooper Kupp, that may have you looking to your bench or even to waivers this week to field a lineup.
Bleacher Report
NFL Week 12: Biggest Takeaways from Sunday's Games
In Week 12, quarterbacks took center stage in the early kickoffs, but a running back stole the show in the second wave of NFL games on Sunday. Bleacher Report analyst Gary Davenport took a deep dive into the New York Jets' 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears and how Mike White elevated Gang Green's offense. For now, we'll examine the impact of the Jets' victory on quarterback Zach Wilson's future, whom the team benched this week.
Bleacher Report
Melvin Gordon III Signs Chiefs Practice-Squad Contract After Broncos Exit
Running back Melvin Gordon III is remaining in the AFC West. Gordon told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he will be signing with the Kansas City Chiefs after being waived by the Denver Broncos earlier this month. Gordon told Mike Klis of 9News that he will be joining the practice squad.
Bleacher Report
Rams' Allen Robinson II to Undergo Surgery for Foot Injury, Out for Season
The injury problems continue for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters wide receiver Allen Robinson II will miss the rest of the season because he needs foot surgery. Robinson was inactive for Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles...
Bleacher Report
Hypothetical NFL Trades We Wish Could Happen Before the Playoffs
The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went on Nov. 1, and player movement is now limited to free-agent signings and practice-squad elevations. That means that many contenders are practically out of luck when it comes to filling late-season holes. This is a problem that NFL franchises are hoping to...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Says He Expects to Play for Packers vs. Bears Despite Rib Injury
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers told reporters he's expecting to play in next weekend's game after exiting Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib injury. Rodgers left the game in the third quarter. NFL Network's James Palmer reported Rodgers underwent X-rays at Lincoln Financial Field, and...
Bleacher Report
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens Caught on Video Fighting Man Outside of Store
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens reportedly was involved in an altercation that resulted in him punching a person outside of a CVS in Los Angeles. Owens told TMZ Sports that he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and they had a friendly conversation, but a second man began harassing and heckling the fan he was speaking with. Witnesses told TMZ Sports that the second man "threatened to beat up the men outside."
Bleacher Report
49ers' Elijah Mitchell Out 6-8 Weeks After Injury Diagnosed as Sprained MCL
The San Francisco 49ers will be without running back Elijah Mitchell once again, as he reportedly suffered a similar injury that caused him to miss eight weeks earlier this season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell will miss the next six to eight weeks due to an MCL sprain that...
Kenny Pickett continues to make strides, Steelers hang on to a late win over the Colts
Before Week 1, there was a report that Mike Tomlin didn't want to start rookie first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett all season. Tomlin is probably glad he didn't stick to that. The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going anywhere this season, but they're learning a lot about their rookie quarterback. Pickett had another...
Bleacher Report
Ohio State's CJ Stroud Unsure If He'd Participate in Non-CFP Bowl After Michigan Loss
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines 45-23 on Saturday, and now the team's College Football Playoff chances are in jeopardy. If Ohio State isn't selected for the College Football Playoff, star quarterback C.J. Stroud said Saturday that he's unsure if he would participate in a non-CFP bowl game, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
Bleacher Report
Penn State's Olu Fashanu to Return for Senior Season, Opts Against 2023 NFL Draft
One of this year's top NFL draft prospects reportedly will not turn pro in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu will not enter the NFL draft and instead will return to return to school for his senior season. In B/R's NFL draft big board, Fashanu was ranked as the top offensive lineman and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
Bleacher Report
NFLN: Zach Wilson's Jets Tenure 'Definitely Not Over' Despite Benching for Mike White
The New York Jets are reportedly hopeful Zach Wilson will take back over as their starting quarterback at some point this season. The second-year quarterback was benched in favor of Mike White for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Wilson's tenure is "definitely not over."
Bleacher Report
Robert Griffin III Rips Commanders' Sean Taylor Tribute; Star 'Deserved a Statue'
Robert Griffin III was among those criticizing the memorial the Washington Commanders unveiled Sunday to honor Sean Taylor. Griffin, who spent three seasons with the Commanders, said the two-time Pro Bowler deserved to have a statue:. Taylor died in November 2007 after he was shot in the leg in the...
Bleacher Report
Police: Odell Beckham Jr. Removed from Airplane over Fear He 'Was Seriously Ill'
Darryl Slater of NJ.com and Andy Slater of Fox Sports 960 reported that NFL free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning. SLATER SCOOP: Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday.<br><br>Flight crew said the...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Stirs Up NFL MVP Buzz with Dynamic Performance in Eagles' Win vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continued his march toward a potential NFL MVP award in the team's 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Hurts was his usual spectacular self in front of the home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field, throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for a game-high 157 yards. The 24-year-old set a Philadelphia franchise record for most rush yards by a quarterback in a single game.
Bleacher Report
Report: Karl-Anthony Towns to Have MRI; 'Optimism' T-Wolves Star Avoided Major Injury
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo an MRI after suffering a calf injury midway through the third quarter of Monday's 142-127 loss to the Washington Wizards, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Towns had eight points, four assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes. While head coach Chris Finch...
Bleacher Report
Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell Hired By Wisconsin to Replace Paul Chryst as Football HC
The Wisconsin Badgers are making Luke Fickell their next head football coach, announcing his hiring on Sunday. The news doesn't come as a major surprise. Earlier on Sunday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the Badgers had targeted the former Cincinnati head honcho to take over as head coach. Former head coach...
Bleacher Report
Hugh Freeze, Auburn Agree to Reported 6-Year, $39M Contract as Head Coach
Liberty football head coach Hugh Freeze is returning to the SEC. The Auburn Tigers announced Monday they had hired Freeze as the 31st head coach in the football program's history. ESPN's Chris Low previously reported a deal was done. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Freeze's deal will be for six years...
Comments / 0