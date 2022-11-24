ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Week 13 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

With the two prime-time games still to come, Week 12 has delivered us a compelling slate of games, including a Thanksgiving treat from the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night and two one-point games Sunday, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers squeaking by the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

With many of the Week 12 matchups already in the books due to Thanksgiving, you may not have as many slots on your roster to set heading into Sunday's slate of games. Nevertheless, there are plenty of big-name fantasy players still to take the field this week. There are also, unfortunately, plenty of injuries affecting Week 12 action, including Joe Mixon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cooper Kupp, that may have you looking to your bench or even to waivers this week to field a lineup.
Bleacher Report

NFL Week 12: Biggest Takeaways from Sunday's Games

In Week 12, quarterbacks took center stage in the early kickoffs, but a running back stole the show in the second wave of NFL games on Sunday. Bleacher Report analyst Gary Davenport took a deep dive into the New York Jets' 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears and how Mike White elevated Gang Green's offense. For now, we'll examine the impact of the Jets' victory on quarterback Zach Wilson's future, whom the team benched this week.
Bleacher Report

Rams' Allen Robinson II to Undergo Surgery for Foot Injury, Out for Season

The injury problems continue for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters wide receiver Allen Robinson II will miss the rest of the season because he needs foot surgery. Robinson was inactive for Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles...
KANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Hypothetical NFL Trades We Wish Could Happen Before the Playoffs

The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went on Nov. 1, and player movement is now limited to free-agent signings and practice-squad elevations. That means that many contenders are practically out of luck when it comes to filling late-season holes. This is a problem that NFL franchises are hoping to...
Bleacher Report

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens Caught on Video Fighting Man Outside of Store

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens reportedly was involved in an altercation that resulted in him punching a person outside of a CVS in Los Angeles. Owens told TMZ Sports that he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and they had a friendly conversation, but a second man began harassing and heckling the fan he was speaking with. Witnesses told TMZ Sports that the second man "threatened to beat up the men outside."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Ohio State's CJ Stroud Unsure If He'd Participate in Non-CFP Bowl After Michigan Loss

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines 45-23 on Saturday, and now the team's College Football Playoff chances are in jeopardy. If Ohio State isn't selected for the College Football Playoff, star quarterback C.J. Stroud said Saturday that he's unsure if he would participate in a non-CFP bowl game, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Penn State's Olu Fashanu to Return for Senior Season, Opts Against 2023 NFL Draft

One of this year's top NFL draft prospects reportedly will not turn pro in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu will not enter the NFL draft and instead will return to return to school for his senior season. In B/R's NFL draft big board, Fashanu was ranked as the top offensive lineman and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Bleacher Report

NFLN: Zach Wilson's Jets Tenure 'Definitely Not Over' Despite Benching for Mike White

The New York Jets are reportedly hopeful Zach Wilson will take back over as their starting quarterback at some point this season. The second-year quarterback was benched in favor of Mike White for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Wilson's tenure is "definitely not over."
Bleacher Report

Jalen Hurts Stirs Up NFL MVP Buzz with Dynamic Performance in Eagles' Win vs. Packers

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continued his march toward a potential NFL MVP award in the team's 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Hurts was his usual spectacular self in front of the home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field, throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for a game-high 157 yards. The 24-year-old set a Philadelphia franchise record for most rush yards by a quarterback in a single game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Hugh Freeze, Auburn Agree to Reported 6-Year, $39M Contract as Head Coach

Liberty football head coach Hugh Freeze is returning to the SEC. The Auburn Tigers announced Monday they had hired Freeze as the 31st head coach in the football program's history. ESPN's Chris Low previously reported a deal was done. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Freeze's deal will be for six years...
